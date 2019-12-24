How much richer the top 10 billionaires are now compared to the beginning of the decade

Here's a look at the net worth of the 10 richest people in the world, as ranked Tuesday, Dec. 24, according to Forbes' Real Time Billionaires List , compared to the same billionaires' net worth on Aug. 25, 2010, the date Forbes locked in 2010's ranking of the wealthiest billionaires.

In the last 10 years, the rich have gotten a whole lot richer.

Chair of Indian oil and gas company Reliance Industries

2010 net worth: $29 billion

2019 net worth: $59.7 billion

How much richer: $30.7 billion

In 2010, the 10 richest people in the world had total wealth of $296.8 billion as compared to $822.5 billion now.

For context, in 2010, global wealth totaled $200 trillion as compared to $360.6 trillion in 2019, according to an October report on global wealth from financial services company Credit Suisse.

Today, wealth inequality between the world's richest and poorest continues to grow. According to an Oxfam report published in January, the world's wealthiest 26 individuals had the same amount of wealth as the poorest half of the population in 2018, the latest figures available. During the same period, the wealth of the world's billionaires increased by $900 billion ($2.5 billion per day), while the wealth of the poorest half of the population (3.8 billion people) fell by 11%, the Oxfam report found.

In 2019, Bernie Sanders said billionaires should not exist, and billionaires themselves, from Gates to Zuckerberg to Ray Dalio acknowledged that something must be done about the wealth gap.