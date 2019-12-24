Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Power Players

How much richer the top 10 billionaires are now compared to the beginning of the decade

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announces Blue Moon, a lunar landing vehicle for the Moon, during a Blue Origin event in Washington, DC, May 9, 2019.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

In the last 10 years, the rich have gotten a whole lot richer.

Here's a look at the net worth of the 10 richest people in the world, as ranked Tuesday, Dec. 24, according to Forbes' Real Time Billionaires List, compared to the same billionaires' net worth on Aug. 25, 2010, the date Forbes locked in 2010's ranking of the wealthiest billionaires.

1. Jeff Bezos

CEO of Amazon

2010 net worth: $12.3 billion

2019 net worth: $111.5 billion

How much richer: $99.2 billion

2. Bernard Arnault (and family)

Chairman and chief executive of French company LVMH, the world's largest luxury goods conglomerate

2010 net worth: $27.5 billion

2019 net worth: $109.9 billion

How much richer: $82.4 billion

3. Bill Gates

Co-founder of Microsoft

2010 net worth: $53 billion

2019 net worth: $108.2 billion

How much richer: $55.2 billion

4. Warren Buffett

Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

2010 net worth: $47 billion

2019 net worth: $88.8 billion

How much richer: $41.8 billion

5. Amancio Ortega

Co-founder of Spanish fashion company Inditex, which owns Zara

2010 net worth: $25 billion

2019 net worth: $77.1 billion

How much richer: $52.1 billion

6. Mark Zuckerberg

CEO of Facebook

2010 net worth: $4 billion

2019 net worth: $76.3 billion

How much richer: $72.3 billion

7. Larry Ellison

Co-founder of Oracle

2010 net worth: $28 billion

2019 net worth: $66.4 billion

How much richer: $38.4 billion

8. Carlos Slim Helu (and family)

Telecom mogul, including on the board of directors of America Movil, Latin America's biggest mobile telecommunications company

2010 net worth: $53.5 billion

2019 net worth: $63.5 billion

How much richer: $10 billion

9. Larry Page

Co-founder of Google

2010 net worth: $17.5 billion

2019 net worth: $61.1 billion

How much richer: $43.6 billion

10. Mukesh Ambani

Chair of Indian oil and gas company Reliance Industries

2010 net worth: $29 billion

2019 net worth: $59.7 billion

How much richer: $30.7 billion

In 2010, the 10 richest people in the world had total wealth of $296.8 billion as compared to $822.5 billion now.

For context, in 2010, global wealth totaled $200 trillion as compared to $360.6 trillion in 2019, according to an October report on global wealth from financial services company Credit Suisse.

Today, wealth inequality between the world's richest and poorest continues to grow. According to an Oxfam report published in January, the world's wealthiest 26 individuals had the same amount of wealth as the poorest half of the population in 2018, the latest figures available. During the same period, the wealth of the world's billionaires increased by $900 billion ($2.5 billion per day), while the wealth of the poorest half of the population (3.8 billion people) fell by 11%, the Oxfam report found.

In 2019, Bernie Sanders said billionaires should not exist, and billionaires themselves, from Gates to Zuckerberg to Ray Dalio acknowledged that something must be done about the wealth gap.

VIDEO6:4606:46
Bridgewater's Ray Dalio: We're going to need to raise taxes
Squawk on the Street

See also:

Warren Buffett on wealth inequality: 'A rich family' takes care of its own and the US should too

How America's capitalist system is 'broken,' according to billionaire financier Ray Dalio

Billionaire Ray Dalio: There are 2 realities in this country—for the bottom 60 percent it's a 'miserable economy'

VIDEO1:1301:13
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett: This is what we need to do about income inequality
Power Players

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2019 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy Policy - NewDo Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of ServiceContact