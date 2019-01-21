Oxfam calls for global tax hikes for the world's richest

Governments are fueling inequality by underfunding public services whilst "under taxing" corporations and the wealthy and failing to clamp down on tax evasion, the report alleged.

While a new billionaire was being created every two days, Oxfam said the tax rates being applied to those individuals had fallen to their lowest in decades.

According to the report, adding half a percent to taxes on the wealth of the world's richest 1 percent would raise more than enough money to educate 262 million children and provide healthcare that would save 3.3 million lives.

However, such taxes were being reduced or eliminated in wealthy nations and barely implemented at all in the developing world, Oxfam said. Tax rates for corporations in rich countries fell from 62 percent in 1970 to 38 percent in 2013, with the average rate in poor nations currently at 28 percent.

It also noted that in some countries, such as Brazil, the poorest 10 percent were paying a higher proportion of income tax than the wealthiest 10 percent.