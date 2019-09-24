Bernie Sanders tries to outdo Elizabeth Warren with tougher wealth tax proposal

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (R) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greet each other at the start of the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.

Sen. Bernie Sanders unveiled a tax on wealth Tuesday as he aims to cut income inequality and fund his sprawling social programs.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate's proposal follows a similar plan from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat who has made a wealth tax a centerpiece of her presidential campaign. But the measure from Sanders, who has long railed against an economic system that he says favors corporations and the rich, would tax the richest Americans' assets more heavily than his rival's.

The Sanders campaign said the levy would raise an estimated $4.35 trillion over the next decade. It plans to put the funds toward an affordable housing plan, universal child care and Medicare for All — the candidate's signature plan. The tax would cut the wealth of billionaires in half over 15 years, the campaign added.

The Vermont independent's plan adds another wrinkle to a primary race shaped by Democrats' efforts to rein in the excesses of the largest U.S. businesses and wealthiest Americans. Pockets of the business and investing community have warned about Sanders and Warren's policies — though the candidates have worn the criticism as a badge of honor.

Under his wealth tax, Sanders proposes these rates for married couples:

A 1% tax on net worth above $32 million

A 2% tax on net worth between $50 million $250 million

A 3% tax on net worth between $250 million and $500 million

A 4% tax on net worth between $500 million and $1 billion

A 5% tax on net worth between $1 billion and $2.5 billion

A 6% tax on net worth between $2.5 billion $5 billion

A 7% tax on net worth between $5 billion and $10 billion

A 8% tax on net worth above $10 billion

By comparison, Warren's plan would slap a 2% annual tax on net worth of $50 million.