These are the top 10 richest places in America

A home stands in Atherton, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. For the fourth straight year, Atherton topped Bloomberg's Richest Places annual index. With an average household income of more than $525,000, it became the first and so far only community to top the half-million dollar mark since Bloomberg started compiling the index in 2017. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Bloomberg

Tech billionaires, like former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, have called the richest town in America home – where the average household income is more than $500,000 a year.

For the fourth year in a row, the suburb of Atherton, California topped Bloomberg's annual Richest Places Index.

"Being only 20 minutes away from Silicon Valley and 45 minutes to downtown San Francisco, [Atherton] is where many billionaires and C-Suite executives choose to reside," Rachel Swann, real-estate brokerage The Agency San Francisco managing partner, told CNBC Make It.

A mansion-style home in Atherton, California, the most expensive ZIP code in the state
Getty Images

"The homes in Atherton are spectacular," Swann told CNBC Make It. "Sprawling residences set amidst landscaped gardens and a beautiful backdrop."

Following Atherton is Scarsdale, New York, which is less than 25 miles away from Manhattan; Hillsborough, California, about 20 miles south of San Francisco; Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, a Denver suburb; and Los Altos Hills, California, near Silicon Valley. Each has an average household income of over $400,000.

For each location in the U.S., Bloomberg evaluated inflation-adjusted household income data from the past 12 months, with a minimum of 2,000 households, and ranked each by average household income.

Here are the top 10 richest places in the U.S., according to Bloomberg:

1. Atherton, California

Average household income: $525,324

2. Scarsdale, New York

Average household income: $452,041

3. Hillsborough, California

Average household income: $430,681

4. Cherry Hills Village, Colorado

Average household income: $406,314

5. Los Altos Hills, California

Average household income: $405,073

6. Short Hills, New Jersey

Average household income: $388,760

7. Highland Park, Texas

Average household income: $365,025

8. Glencoe, Illinois 

Average household income: $358,543

9. Winnetka, Illinois 

Average household income: $353,700

10. Darien, Connecticut 

Average household income: $352,839

For the full list of 200, take a look at Bloomberg's ranking.

