These are the top 10 richest places in America

Tech billionaires, like former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, have called the richest town in America home – where the average household income is more than $500,000 a year.
For the fourth year in a row, the suburb of Atherton, California topped Bloomberg's annual Richest Places Index.
"Being only 20 minutes away from Silicon Valley and 45 minutes to downtown San Francisco, [Atherton] is where many billionaires and C-Suite executives choose to reside," Rachel Swann, real-estate brokerage The Agency San Francisco managing partner, told CNBC Make It.
"The homes in Atherton are spectacular," Swann told CNBC Make It. "Sprawling residences set amidst landscaped gardens and a beautiful backdrop."
Following Atherton is Scarsdale, New York, which is less than 25 miles away from Manhattan; Hillsborough, California, about 20 miles south of San Francisco; Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, a Denver suburb; and Los Altos Hills, California, near Silicon Valley. Each has an average household income of over $400,000.
For each location in the U.S., Bloomberg evaluated inflation-adjusted household income data from the past 12 months, with a minimum of 2,000 households, and ranked each by average household income.
Here are the top 10 richest places in the U.S., according to Bloomberg:
1. Atherton, California
Average household income: $525,324
2. Scarsdale, New York
Average household income: $452,041
3. Hillsborough, California
Average household income: $430,681
4. Cherry Hills Village, Colorado
Average household income: $406,314
5. Los Altos Hills, California
Average household income: $405,073
6. Short Hills, New Jersey
Average household income: $388,760
7. Highland Park, Texas
Average household income: $365,025
8. Glencoe, Illinois
Average household income: $358,543
9. Winnetka, Illinois
Average household income: $353,700
10. Darien, Connecticut
Average household income: $352,839
For the full list of 200, take a look at Bloomberg's ranking.
