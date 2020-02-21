These are the top 10 richest places in America

Tech billionaires, like former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, have called the richest town in America home – where the average household income is more than $500,000 a year.

For the fourth year in a row, the suburb of Atherton, California topped Bloomberg's annual Richest Places Index.

"Being only 20 minutes away from Silicon Valley and 45 minutes to downtown San Francisco, [Atherton] is where many billionaires and C-Suite executives choose to reside," Rachel Swann, real-estate brokerage The Agency San Francisco managing partner, told CNBC Make It.