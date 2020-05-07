'Shark Tank': Why Mark Cuban called these founders 'the American Dream team' and gave them a 6-figure deal

Mark Cuban, billionaire investor on ABC's "Shark Tank," says the so-called American Dream is "why I do the show and that kind of drives what I invest in."

"You can be anywhere in the country and start a company and make it to the carpet in front of us and potentially get a deal," he said on Shark Barbara Corcoran's podcast "888-Barbara."

And on Wednesday's episode of "Shark Tank," Cuban invested in two founders, Barbara Heilman and her daughter Becca Davison, who he called "the American Dream team."

Heilman and Davison created UnbuckleMe, a tool that makes it easier to unbuckle kids' car seats. (Car seat buckles require 9 pounds of pressure to release, according to Davison.)

"UnbuckleMe is a patented tool that uses a lever to reduce the force to unbuckle a child's car seat by more than 50%. It's a simple machine," Davison said during the episode.

Heilman and Davison gave each Shark a car seat buckle, asking them to first try and unbuckle the seat without the tool, then with it.

"If you have nails, that's a problem," Shark Lori Greiner said, trying to unbuckle without the tool.