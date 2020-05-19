The 10 companies hiring the most remote freelance workers right now

Unemployment has soared in the United States as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 37 million people filing unemployment claims since March, according to the Department of Labor. The Federal Reserve predicts that up to 47 million Americans will be unemployed by the second quarter of 2020.
But as many companies grapple with a decrease in business and unavoidable layoffs, others are still searching for workers. There was a 24% increase in remote freelance jobs available from March to April, according to FlexJobs, a job-search website that specializes in remote, part-time and freelance positions.
"Although the pandemic has driven overall unemployment numbers up dramatically, we can look at the last recession as a historical point of reference for potential impact on freelancers," says Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs.
Office jobs declined in the 2008 recession, but remote freelance jobs increased because they provide more economical options for employers, Sutton says. She expects the same thing to happen now.
"Freelancers allow companies to fill a need that may be temporary or project-specific without having to take on the added expense of a long-term employee," says Sutton.
FlexJobs analyzed its database of more than 54,000 companies that offer remote work options to highlight the companies with the most job postings for remote freelance workers as of May 2020. There are positions available in a variety of fields, from administrative to project management, with the majority in the recruiting field.
Here's a look at the top 10 companies offering the most remote freelance positions.
Collabera is a staffing firm that works with Fortune 500 companies to provide services including consulting, application development, product engineering and more.
K12 provides online educational programs to children in kindergarten through 12th grade. K12 also operates online private schools, such as The Keystone School, George Washington University Online High School and K12 International Academy.
This company recruits and places workers in various industries, including automotive, engineering and information technology.
TEKsystems is an information technology staffing firm with more than 5,000 clients across the U.S. and Europe.
Soliant Health is one of the largest health care industry staffing companies in the U.S.
This global staffing firm specializes in areas including administrative, IT, legal and accounting. It was recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index for being an inclusive workplace for the LGBTQ community.
Aerotek is one of the largest staffing companies worldwide serving clients in manufacturing, aviation and engineering, among other areas.
With clients ranging from engineering to manufacturing, Randstad offers permanent, temporary and outsourced staffing services. The company was on Forbes lists of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2020 and America's Best Employers for Women 2019.
Kforce works with clients in industries such as technology, financial services and health care to help with staffing and recruiting. Eligible workers have access to competitive compensation and benefits packages.
VocoVision is a children's therapy program that provides services through video conferencing, interactive sessions and games.
