These are the 10 companies tech employees want to work for most in 2020

Netflix has dethroned Google as the top tech company people want to work for in 2020, according to the latest Global Brand Health Report from the tech jobs marketplace Hired.

The report surveyed more than 4,100 tech professionals in August about what's most important to them in a new job offer and employer.

Many of the top companies were well positioned to succeed during the pandemic given their product offerings, such as Netflix, which added more than 10 million global subscribers in the second quarter, no doubt boosted by the number of people seeking entertainment in quarantine.

Gone from the top 10 list compared with last year, meanwhile, are companies that have had their own share of issues handling the health and financial impacts of the pandemic, including Amazon and Airbnb.

Companies that have shown the ability to embrace remote work and support employees at home have benefited in their public perception. Twitter cracked the top 10 list this year, possibly boosted by CEO Jack Dorsey's game-changing announcement that employees could work from home forever. The report also notes that Dorsey's outspoken political views in a contentious political climate could also play a role. According to Hired, more than half of job candidates say a company CEO's political views have a strong impact on their decision to accept a job.

Another notable newcomer to the top 10 ranking is Gitlab, a IT company that has always operated as a fully remote global workforce of 1,300 employees. Job seekers may be attracted to the company knowing it already has longstanding processes in place to provide an engaging remote work experience.

These are the top 10 tech companies people want to work for most, according to Hired.