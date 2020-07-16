Skip Navigation
Netflix shares fall after earnings miss, weak subscriber guidance for third quarter

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Analysts counted Netflix among the safer bets during stay-at-home orders in the U.S. and the company showed substantial subscriber growth last quarter.
  • Executives assured investors last quarter that content slated for the second quarter was still on track for release, since filming for those shows and movies had finished prior to the shutdowns.
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings gives a keynote address, January 6, 2016 at the CES 2016 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images

Netflix reported its second quarter 2020 earnings after the bell on Thursday, the first full quarter to reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The company announced that Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos will become co-CEO alongside current CEO Reed Hastings. He will also join the Board of Directors.

Netflix missed analyst expectations on earnings per share but beat revenue expectations. Shares fell more than 12% after hours as the company provided weak subscriber growth guidance for the third quarter.

Here are the key numbers:

  • Earnings per share (EPS): $1.59 vs. $1.81 expected, according to Refinitiv survey of analysts
  • Revenue: $6.15 billion vs. $6.08 billion, according to Refinitiv
  • Global paid net subscriber additions: 10.09 million vs. 8.26 million expected, according to FactSet

Netflix provided third quarter revenue guidance of $6.33 billion, below analyst estimates of $6.40 billion, according to Refinitiv. It expects Q3 EPS of $2.09 versus analyst estimates of $2.01.

Netflix's guidance for subscriber net adds fell far below analyst expectations. The company expects 2.5 million net subscriber additions for Q3, while analysts were expecting 5.27 million.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of CNBC.

