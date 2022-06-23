Forget Silicon Valley—these 10 small cities are great places to launch a side hustle or start-up

Small-town living has its advantages – and sometimes, that includes a surprising amount of resources and below-average costs for your side hustle or start-up dreams.

That's the case for a handful of cities with 50,000 to 75,000 people, according to Verizon Small Business' fifth annual rankings of the best small U.S. cities to start a small business. From Logan, Utah, to Missoula, Montana, the list's top 10 features cities with low corporate tax rates, low commute times for workers and high incomes per capita.

Verizon also considered availability of business loans, percentage of city residents with at least a bachelor's degree and high-speed internet availability – pulling data from the 2020 Census, U.S. Small Business Administration and Tax Foundation think tank, rather than Verizon's own metrics – for the 333 small cities it examined.

Here's the top 10:

Logan, Utah Richland, Washington Corvallis, Oregon Millcreek, Utah Kentwood, Michigan Olympia, Washington Royal Oak, Michigan Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Lehi, Utah Missoula, Montana

Logan, the list's No. 1 city, is home to just over 54,000 people in northern Utah, near the Idaho border. Verizon notes that the city boasts low corporate tax rates and low commute times for workers – only about 18 minutes on average – which can aid both hiring and productivity, according to multiple studies.

The country's nationwide average commute time for workers who don't work from home is nearly 28 minutes, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.