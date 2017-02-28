    ×

    10. GuardiCore

    Founders: Pavel Gurvich (CEO), Ariel Zeitlin (CTO)
    Launched: 2013
    Headquarters: Tel Aviv, Israel
    Funding: $33 million

    Pavel Gurvich, CEO and co-founder, GuardiCore
    Source: GuardiCore
    Pavel Gurvich, CEO and co-founder, GuardiCore

    The nerve center of any business is the data center, so keeping it safe from viruses and hackers is of utmost importance. And if something does happen, a data center can't be taken offline for long stretches without seriously impacting a company's operations. That's why Pavel Gurvich and Ariel Zeitlin started GuardiCore.

    The company developed a solution for stopping threats from moving around a data center once they're inside. Its solutions enable a company to quickly detect a breach in real time and then analyze the threat so it knows which servers have been compromised. A company can then keep the threat contained so that it doesn't spread to other parts of the system.

    Prior to co-founding GuardiCore, both Gurvich and Zeitlin spent more than a decade at the Israel Defense Forces as cybersecurity experts. There they realized that today's cloud and hybrid cloud data center environments are particularly vulnerable. Most companies don't have the security solutions to keep pace with the threats that put their data centers at risk, and need better solutions to react faster and with more accuracy. The company has raised a total of $33 million from Battery Ventures, 83North and Cisco Investments.

    More From CNBC Upstart 25

    Latest Special Reports

    • working together
      CNBC Upstart 25

      CNBC Upstart 25 is a new original list of the bright young startups poised to become the great companies of tomorrow.

    • Snapchat
      Snapchat IPO

      Full coverage on Snapchat's IPO, including in-depth roadshow coverage, expert analysis, and opening stock prices.

    • Watch investments
      Investor Toolkit

      Covering the full set of tools and strategies for long-term investors: How to take everyday market fluctuations in stride, and when to know it’s time to take action or protect against a major economic shifts.

    Technology

    Business