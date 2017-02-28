The nerve center of any business is the data center, so keeping it safe from viruses and hackers is of utmost importance. And if something does happen, a data center can't be taken offline for long stretches without seriously impacting a company's operations. That's why Pavel Gurvich and Ariel Zeitlin started GuardiCore.

The company developed a solution for stopping threats from moving around a data center once they're inside. Its solutions enable a company to quickly detect a breach in real time and then analyze the threat so it knows which servers have been compromised. A company can then keep the threat contained so that it doesn't spread to other parts of the system.



Prior to co-founding GuardiCore, both Gurvich and Zeitlin spent more than a decade at the Israel Defense Forces as cybersecurity experts. There they realized that today's cloud and hybrid cloud data center environments are particularly vulnerable. Most companies don't have the security solutions to keep pace with the threats that put their data centers at risk, and need better solutions to react faster and with more accuracy. The company has raised a total of $33 million from Battery Ventures, 83North and Cisco Investments.

