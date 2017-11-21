5 ways you can travel for the holidays even if you have student loans

With the holidays rolling in, many people are planning to travel to visit a loved one. And travelers with student loans, specifically, are expecting to spend nearly $2,000 each on travel expenses. So they're getting creative.

Student Loan Hero conducted a survey of more than 1,000 individuals to find the top five ways borrowers are planning to pay for their travel costs without digging into savings.

Nearly 21 percent say they plan to cut back on dining out and entertainment, 20 percent plan to travel to a more affordable destination, 18 percent will take up a side gig, 11 percent plan to sell unwanted items and 8 percent don't plan to buy gifts this year.

There are lots of good ways to cut back on travel expenses, too, Ben Luthi, lead researcher on the survey, tells Student Loan Hero. Here are five suggestions.