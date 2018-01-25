These are the top 5 most affordable US cities

Finding an affordable place to live isn't always easy, but some cities make it easier to get by than others. Personal-finance advice website Student Loan Hero conducted a study of 253 urban areas across the United States and identified the most affordable ones.

"We looked at median incomes, housing costs, unemployment rates and poverty levels," the study notes. "Based on data from the Council for Community and Economic Research in the second quarter of 2017, we ranked the [10] cheapest cities to live in based on [its] cost-of-living index score," compared to a national average benchmark of 100.

"We also included population, income and poverty data from the U.S. Census Bureau, unemployment rates from various sources, median home listing prices from Zillow, and median monthly rent costs from Trulia," the study says. "Plus, we broke down cost of living into different categories, including housing, groceries, utilities and health care."

Of their top 10 cheapest cities to live, here are the five most affordable: