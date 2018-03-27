Elon Musk is going to sell 'Lego-like' bricks made of rock from The Boring Company dig

Elon Musk, billionaire tech boss of Tesla and SpaceX, launched the tunneling venture The Boring Company to dig under Los Angeles and provide an alternative to traffic congestion.

Musk has been funding The Boring Company with money raised by selling company merchandise. First, he sold 50,000 hats (at $20 each, bringing in $1 million). Then he sold 20,000 flamethrowers (at $500 each, bringing in $10 million).

Now Musk has announced the next iteration of merchandise via Twitter: "LEGO-like interlocking" hollow bricks made from the rock beneath L.A. where The Boring Company is tunneling.

A spokesperson for The Boring Company affirmed the plan is real in an email to CNBC Make It.

The bricks can be used for fun, like building models, as Musk suggests.

He says they could also be used to construct a more functional structure. For example, they could be used to build the walls of a small house "in a day or so," Musk tweeted.

When one Twitter user asked if the bricks would be biodegradable, Musk responded cheekily.

And, he plans to ship the bricks globally.

Musk also tweeted a relevant pun: "And they said I'd never be a rock star ..."

The price of the bricks have not yet been released.

One thing is for sure, as The Boring Company digs miles and miles of tunnels under Los Angeles, Musk will certainly have an excess of rock. In one recent video, Musk showed a Tesla pulling 250,000 worth of tunneling debris out of a Boring Company tunnel.

