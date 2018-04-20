5 tricks for paying for college   

As college decision deadlines draw near, students around the world now must do the math and calculate how they are going to finance their degree.

College has a bigger financial impact on students — both in terms of cost and earning potential — than ever before.

U.S. News and World Report estimates that over the past 20 years, the in-state cost of attending a public national university has increased by 237 percent. According to the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce, a bachelor's degree is now worth $2.8 million over a lifetime. Today, approximately 44 million Americans hold a total of $1.3 trillion in student loan debt.



Here are five ways students can help minimize the cost of attending college: