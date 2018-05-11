VISIT CNBC.COM

These are the 10 worst states to flip a house

When it comes to flipping a house, your profits could depend a lot on what state you're in. If you're in an East Coast state like Maryland, you might get more bang for your buck. If you're west of the Mississippi River, on the other hand, you could find it more difficult to turn a real profit since properties there tend to stay on the market for longer.

To find the best and worst states for flipping a house, GOBankingRates analyzed data from real-estate site Zillow and property-data warehouse ATTOM in four key categories: median house listing price, the average number of days it takes to flip a house, average gross profit on flipping and average gross return on investment.

In the best states, the average time it takes to flip a house is 180 days, and in the worst states, it's 203 days. Each additional day can matter to your bottom line, since "if you're borrowing money to buy each house you flip," the study notes, "that's 23 more days of interest you have to pay on potentially a few hundred thousand dollars."

Here are the top 10 worst places to flip a house, according to GBR's findings:

1. Mississippi

Average house listing price: $195,390
Average time to flip: 220 days
Average profit: $9,875
Average ROI: 4.3 percent

2. Hawaii

Average house listing price: $905,687
Average time to flip: 198 days
Average profit: $76,266
Average ROI: 27.7 percent

3. Montana

Average house listing price: $314,959
Average time to flip: 223 days
Average profit: $30,326
Average ROI: 12.9 percent

4. Wyoming

Average house listing price: $291,855
Average time to flip: 231 days
Average profit: $33,475
Average ROI: 18 percent

5. South Dakota

Average house listing price: $238,163
Average time to flip: 188 days
Average profit: $17,750
Average ROI: 26.1 percent

6. Idaho

Average house listing price: $349,000
Average time to flip: 182 days
Average profit: $26,606
Average ROI: 14.6 percent

7. Utah

Average house listing price: $440,946
Average time to flip: 194 days
Average profit: $49,295
Average ROI: 27.9 percent

8. New Mexico

Average house listing price: $254,798
Average time to flip: 203 days
Average profit: $43,863
Average ROI: 26.6 percent

9. North Dakota

Average house listing price: $226,863
Average time to flip: 208 days
Average profit: $54,934
Average ROI: 39.6 percent

10. Missouri

Average house listing price: $204,506
Average time to flip: 179 days
Average profit: $36,475
Average ROI: 47.3 percent

Higher home listing prices can hurt a state's ranking, since they mean you may have to tie up additional capital in buying and renovating the property. In Hawaii, for example, the average listing price is almost $1 million, making it the second-worst place to flip a home.

States with longer average flip times also rank lower. That's likely because "the sooner you can get your money out of one flip, the sooner you can reinvest it in another house," says GOBankingRates.

Jeremy Brandt, chief executive officer of WeBuyHouses.com, offers a word of caution: He tells CNBC Make It that many factors can alter you how much net profit you actually make on a flip. You might run into additional expenses if the house you're flipping needs significant repairs, for example.

There are also fees, like marketing, that can cut into profit: "Most investors that are legitimate, large and experienced are running television commercials, sending out direct mail [and] putting up billboards. That is generally a few thousand dollars or more per property."

You also have to consider "the holding cost of the house," Brandt says, which is longer in some markets than in others. "If it takes a month or two to turn a house around, there are property taxes, there might be [homeowners' association] fees, there's insurance. If they have a loan on the property, there's interest on the loan. There's a lot of fees involved in just holding the property. You have to keep the lawn mowed. You have to keep the pool clean, that type of thing."

You may also need to pay a real-estate agent to sell the property when it's ready. "So, you kind of run through all of those expenses," Brandt says, and "it really adds up quite a bit."

If you're looking to flip a home, your profit will ultimately depend on your individual circumstances, so it's best to do your research first before trying to make money on turning around real estate. Knowing what to expect can help you make the most of your investment.

Check out the top 10 best states to flip a house, too.

