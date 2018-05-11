These are the 10 worst states to flip a house

When it comes to flipping a house, your profits could depend a lot on what state you're in. If you're in an East Coast state like Maryland, you might get more bang for your buck. If you're west of the Mississippi River, on the other hand, you could find it more difficult to turn a real profit since properties there tend to stay on the market for longer.

To find the best and worst states for flipping a house, GOBankingRates analyzed data from real-estate site Zillow and property-data warehouse ATTOM in four key categories: median house listing price, the average number of days it takes to flip a house, average gross profit on flipping and average gross return on investment.

In the best states, the average time it takes to flip a house is 180 days, and in the worst states, it's 203 days. Each additional day can matter to your bottom line, since "if you're borrowing money to buy each house you flip," the study notes, "that's 23 more days of interest you have to pay on potentially a few hundred thousand dollars."

Here are the top 10 worst places to flip a house, according to GBR's findings: