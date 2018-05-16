Amazon's Director of Learning Science shares 5 hacks to help you learn anything

Whether you're a student, an entry-level employee or an entrepreneur with your own company, learning is a vital part of getting ahead. Warren Buffett says he still spends 80 percent of his time reading and learning. "You don't really start getting old until you stop learning," said Bill Gates to Time in 2017.

But some people seem to be better learners than others.

Stanford professor Candace Thille is an expert in learning. She previously taught at Stanford's Neurosciences Interdepartmental Program, directed the Stanford Open Learning Initiative and co-directed the Stanford Lytics Lab. Currently, Thille is currently taking a leave of absence from teaching in order to serve as the Director of Learning Science and Engineering at Amazon.

She believes that many students who could be great learners fall into unproductive learning habits. She tells CNBC Make It, "I think there are a lot of misunderstandings for students about how to learn."

These five hacks can turn anyone at any stage into a great learner and help eliminate habits that waste time: