Leaving a job in the first 15 months is like erasing years of experience from your resume

Workplace experts seem to have differing opinions when it comes to leaving your job early in your tenure. Some say that short stints at a company no longer reflect poorly, while others advise that you hold a job for at least one year to show a sense of commitment.

According to a survey by job site TalentWorks, even one year may not be enough.

The study analyzed a random sample of 6,976 applications across 365 U.S. cities and 101 industries and found that applicants who were fired, laid off or quit within the first 15 months of a previous job were 43 percent less hireable when applying to new jobs. The interview callback rate for these candidates was 7.6 percent, compared with 13.4 percent for their counterparts who held a position longer than 15 months.

According to the survey, this is the equivalent of wiping out nearly five years of experience from your resume (averaging across industries and controlling for experience).