Vacation is often a time to relax and refresh. Some experts think it could even make you more productive when you head back to the office. But a whopping 49 percent of Americans won't be taking one this summer, and while lack of money certainly plays a role, it's not the only reason so many Americans are deciding to stay home.

Bankrate, which conducted a survey of 1,000 people aged 18 or older, found that, of the 49 percent who aren't planning a vacation, 50 percent said they can't afford it, 24 percent have other family obligations and 22 percent can't take time off work.

Younger people "are most likely to say they can't go on vacation because there's too much on their plates," the survey notes. "They're also more inclined to say that their financial situation is keeping them from taking time off."

A 2017 GoBankingRates survey found that millennials between 18 and 24 years old had less than $1,000 in savings, which doesn't leave a lot of room for discretionary spending. Nearly half of respondents had nothing saved at all.

Older Americans, on the other hand, are more likely to cite family obligations rather than work-related commitments as the reason they won't take a vacation, reports Bankrate.