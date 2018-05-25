Forget the pool parties: Here's how productive people utilize their time off

Memorial Day can serve as the perfect excuse for pool parties and barbecues. But if you want to get ahead in your career, it could be prime time for productivity.

Instead of using your downtime to lazily lounge around, use some of those hours to prep for a productive week ahead.

Clean up your inbox

Give yourself a solid head start to the work week by taking a little bit of time on your day off to purge your inbox.

After billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk wakes up at 7 a.m., he takes 30 minutes to address what he calls "critical emails," according to Glassdoor. The billionaire also recommends prioritizing in order to stay productive throughout the day.

"Focus on signal over noise. Don't waste time on stuff that doesn't actually make things better," Musk says.

If gutting your inbox sounds like an insurmountable task, take a cue from workplace expert Leah Stringer, who tries to cut down on future clutter by writing fewer emails and keeping those short and snappy.

"If it's an open-ended question, an in-depth question or a complex question that requires back and forth banter, it's probably worth a phone call," Stringer tells CNBC Make It. "You think it's faster communicating over email but it can actually be a time suck."