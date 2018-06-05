The 10 cities with the most and least student debt

Americans collectively hold more student debt than ever before — a total of over $1.5 trillion.

One reason for this situation is simple: More Americans are choosing to attend college. The Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce calculates that a bachelor's degree is worth $2.8 million over a lifetime. Earning a degree from an accredited nonprofit college increases lifetime earnings, decreases unemployment and increases life expectancy by at least a decade.

According to a study from loan brokerage company LendingTree, the median balance among student loan borrowers from the 100 largest metropolitan areas ranges from $22,803 to $17,928.

Here are the 10 cities with the most student debt: