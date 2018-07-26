August is the cheapest summer travel month — here are 11 flights to Europe up to 50% off

If you think summer vacation is too expensive and you're looking for deal, August is the cheapest travel month of the season, especially to Europe, according to flight booking app Hopper.

Prices for round-trip flights from the U.S. to Europe drop as much as 47 percent from peak months June and July, and now is the most optimal time to buy airfare for travel next month, finds Hopper.

For its methodology, Hopper used data that analyzed consumer airfare searches to Europe, collecting 10 to 15 billion airfare price quotes every day all across the web.

The best savings to a European city in August? Helsinki, Finland. The average late summer price is $741 compared to the peak summer price of $1,388, a 47 percent discount.

Below is the list of 11 European cities to which flights have the biggest price drops for August, compared to June and July, with three cities — Helsinki; Oslo, Norway; and County Clare, Ireland — under $800.