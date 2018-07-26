VISIT CNBC.COM

August is the cheapest summer travel month — here are 11 flights to Europe up to 50% off

If you think summer vacation is too expensive and you're looking for deal, August is the cheapest travel month of the season, especially to Europe, according to flight booking app Hopper.

Prices for round-trip flights from the U.S. to Europe drop as much as 47 percent from peak months June and July, and now is the most optimal time to buy airfare for travel next month, finds Hopper.

For its methodology, Hopper used data that analyzed consumer airfare searches to Europe, collecting 10 to 15 billion airfare price quotes every day all across the web.

The best savings to a European city in August? Helsinki, Finland. The average late summer price is $741 compared to the peak summer price of $1,388, a 47 percent discount.

Below is the list of 11 European cities to which flights have the biggest price drops for August, compared to June and July, with three cities — Helsinki; Oslo, Norway; and County Clare, Ireland — under $800.

1. Helsinki, Finland

Average late summer price: $741

Average peak summer price: $1,388

Percentage discount: 47 percent

2. Malmo, Sweden

Average late summer price: $1,418

Average peak summer price: $2,590

Percentage discount: 45 percent

3. Rotterdam, Netherlands

Average late summer price: $1,377

Average peak summer price: $2,509

Percentage discount: 45 percent

4. Cologne, Germany

Average late summer price: $1,254

Average peak summer price: $2,266

Percentage discount: 45 percent

5. Oslo, Norway

Average late summer price: $788

Average peak summer price: $1,420

Percentage discount: 45 percent

6. Stockholm, Sweden

Average late summer price: $834

Average peak summer price: $1,489

Percentage discount: 44 percent

7. County Clare, Ireland

Average late summer price: $787

Average peak summer price: $1,401

Percentage discount: 44 percent

8. Naples, Italy

Average late summer price: $1,064

Average peak summer price: $1,862

Percentage discount: 43 percent

9. Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Average late summer price: $1,082

Average peak summer price: $1,867

Percentage discount: 42 percent

10. Geneva, Switzerland

Average late summer price: $1,064

Average peak summer price: $1,862

Percentage discount: 41 percent

11. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Average late summer price: $872

Average peak summer price: $1,472

Percentage discount: 41 percent

