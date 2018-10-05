This billionaire founder practices intermittent fasting—here's the rest of his morning routine

Robinhood co-CEO Baiju Bhatt has a lot of responsibility. The online trading platform he co-founded in 2013 is worth billions, has 5 million brokerage accounts and is planning to go public.

He also has big goals for the Menlo Park, California-based start-up, which rolled out its zero-fee trading platform aimed at millennials about three years ago: "We see in five years, Robinhood being one of the largest financial institutions, if not the single largest, in the United States," Bhatt tells CNBC Make It.

His ambition has certainly paid off so far. In May, Robinhood closed a $363 million series D funding round, which valued the company at $5.6 billion. Since Bhatt and his co-founder Vlad Tenev own about a third of the company together, their equity stakes each became worth $1 billion, according to a report by Bloomberg.

So how does he set himself up for success? Here's a look at Bhatt's morning routine.