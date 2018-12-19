How to get your dream job, according to the hiring managers of Amazon, Tesla and Facebook

As 2018 draws to a close with an exceptionally tight labor market, workers are in a great position to find new, exciting and well-paid opportunities.
This year, CNBC Make It spoke with hiring executives at some of the biggest and most desirable employers in the world. People like Sean Kelley, Amazon'sworldwide operations talent acquisition director, Janelle Gale, Facebook'svice president of human resources and Cindy Nicola, Tesla'shead of global recruiting shared advice on putting your best foot forward in interviews at these highly competitive companies.
Here's how you can use their advice to land your dream job in the new year: