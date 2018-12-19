How to get your dream job, according to the hiring managers of Amazon, Tesla and Facebook

Companies across all industries are fighting for top talent right now. At tech companies like Facebook, this is especially true and many say that the United States is currently facing a skills gap. This has lead companies to more open-mindedness when considering candidates. Companies likeGoogle, Apple, IBM and Bank of America no longer require applicants have a college degree.

Gale's first piece of advice for Facebook hopefuls is simple: Apply, even if your resume does not exactly match the job description.

"We actually value skills over experience in the grand scheme of things," she says. "Apply if you have the relevant skills even if you don't have the right experience, because we're looking underneath the surface for what's really going to matter here and that's what skills you can bring to the table."

Women, she explains, are unlikely to apply for a role unless they meet or surpass every desired qualification in a job description, while men are more likely to apply for roles they are not entirely qualified for. This means that at a place like Facebook, where experience is less important than skills, women could be doing themselves a disservice.

"Skills really matter the most," she says.