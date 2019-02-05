Vermont was 'the most popular state to move to' last year, study says—here's why

Vermont was the No. 1 state to move to in 2018, according to moving and relocation company United Vans Lines. The top reason for migration: professional opportunity. Of those who moved in, 34 percent listed "job" as the deciding factor.

"A leading motivation behind these migration patterns across all regions," in fact, "is a career change," the report says. About "one out of every two people who moved in the past year moved for a new job or company transfer."

Vermont stands out, UVL explains, since "companies hold pride in their commitment to employees and community. They're well-known for their progressive maternity and paternity leave policies and donations to charitable causes. Environmental sustainability is also very important to businesses in Vermont. So, if any of these benefits are of interest to you, Vermont may be the place to move."

Vermont was also named the No. 1 state to live inby CNBC's 2018 Top States for Business analysis and one the top 15 states for jobs by U.S. News & World Report, which measured unemployment rate, job growth and labor force participation rate.

Some of the people moving to Vermont are ready to stop working altogether, though, UVL reports: The second most compelling reason to relocate to the state was for retirement.

Meanwhile, about 19 percent of people moving to the Green Mountain State said they wanted to be closer to family, 16 percent cited "lifestyle," and 3 percent said "health."

In the map below, the dark blue states are "high inbound" and the yellow ones are "high outbound."