This is Tony Robbins' 10-minute morning routine to 'change your day for the better'

There are countless stories of successful people who swear by a specific morning routine to help them greet each new day with energy and focus.

Whether it's Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey meditating and exercising (including walking five miles to work) every morning to boost his mental and physical health, or Apple CEO Tim Cook spending an hour every morning reading comments from Apple users to help him focus on what his company is doing well and what could be improved.

So it's not surprising that business and life strategist and self-made multimillionaire Tony Robbins (who is a fan of health and wellness biohacks) has his own morning ritual that he uses to mentally prepare himself for the day ahead.

Robbins' daily routine involves a process he calls "Priming," which his website describes as "a ritual that involves powerful and directed breathing and movement to center yourself so that you're primed for whatever the day brings." Robbins claims the process "will train and direct your mind" to provide "lasting results."

All in all, the ritual takes less than 10 minutes, Robbins says. "There's no excuse ... If you don't have 10 minutes, you don't have a life," Robbins says in the book "Tools of Titans," by Tim Ferriss.

"Taking this time in the morning, along with a healthy breakfast, can help you get into a peak state and change your day for the better," Robbins writes on his website. "You'll set a high baseline for the rest of your day, so that you can accomplish great things in every other area of your life."

Here's how it works: