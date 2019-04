Never underestimate the power of basic skills such as MS Office, Excel and communication skills. (Things to leave out: Leadership, time-management, project scheduling, etc.) Hiring managers receive piles and piles of jargon-filled resumes that it's difficult for them to assume what skills you do or don't have. Play it safe and include even the most basic soft skills, especially the ones that are listed under the "minimum requirements" section of the job listing.

Peter Yang is a career expert and the CEO of Resume Writing Services, the parent company of ResumeGo. Before that, he worked as a manager and recruiter for more than 20 years. His work has also appeared in Inc. and Glassdoor.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: