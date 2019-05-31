Mark Cuban: 'Big name' colleges aren't always worth the price—here's why

Ivy League institutions like Harvard, Yale and Princeton come with prestige — but they also come with a hefty sticker price.

At Yale, tuition alone for the 2019-2020 school year is $55,500. After tacking on expenses like room and board, it costs nearly $76,000 to attend. That's before factoring in any grants, scholarships or financial aid that students may receive.

If attending a "big name" school means you're going to wind up with a lot of student loan debt, it may not be worth it, says self-made billionaire Mark Cuban: "There isn't a lot of value add from big name schools for freshman or sophomore classes, particularly when a motivated student can augment their studies with free online courses from the big names," he tweeted this week.

At the end of the day, whether you're considering an Ivy or not, "the most important criteria when choosing a college is affordability," the tech entrepreneur said. "Go to a school you can afford. A community college that offers transferable credits is always smart."

Cuban, now 60, started college at the University of Pittsburgh but transferred to Indiana University after his freshman year. He picked IU's Kelley School of Business without ever seeing the campus because it had the cheapest tuition among the top 10 business programs at the time, according to the school's website.

At Indiana, he worked various jobs, from giving dance lessons to hosting disco parties, to help pay for his tuition.