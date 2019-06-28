James Bond will drive this $1.2 million Aston Martin hypercar in the next film — take a look

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin's latest hypercar, Valhalla, will be featured in the upcoming 007 movie, "Bond 25, " according to Aston Martin.

The car will cost between 1 million to 1.5 million pounds (about $1.26 million to $1.9 million), according to Esquire, and only 500 will be made.

Take a look.

The Valhalla was codenamed "AM-RB 003" before the company introduced the official name at Geneva Motor Show in March, according to Aston Martin.

It will be a hybrid with a twin-turbo V6 engine and a battery electric motor. This is the first V6 hybrid-turbo engine Aston Martin will use for a car, according to the company.