James Bond will drive this $1.2 million Aston Martin hypercar in the next film — take a look

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin's latest hypercar, Valhalla, will be featured in the upcoming 007 movie, "Bond 25, " according to Aston Martin.
The car will cost between 1 million to 1.5 million pounds (about $1.26 million to $1.9 million), according to Esquire, and only 500 will be made.
Take a look.
The Valhalla was codenamed "AM-RB 003" before the company introduced the official name at Geneva Motor Show in March, according to Aston Martin.
It will be a hybrid with a twin-turbo V6 engine and a battery electric motor. This is the first V6 hybrid-turbo engine Aston Martin will use for a car, according to the company.
As for how fast the car will go, details have not yet been released by Aston Martin. However, the car is "expected" to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and have a top speed of 220 miles per hour, according to Motor Authority.
The body of the car will be all carbon fiber, according to Aston Martin.
The car will have two digital screens, one that displays information, like speed, in front of the steering wheel, and another that displays information for the entertainment system.
Aston Martin is collaborating with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, a company that's working on the car's aerodynamics and base frame, according to Aston Martin.
The car will be available in late 2021.
Aston Martin has a tradition of naming its sports cars with the first letter "V," including Vantage, Virage, Volante, Vanquish, Vulcan and Valkyrie, according to the company, and Valhalla is "named after the warrior's paradise celebrated in ancient Norse mythology."
"Norse mythology contains such powerful language and rich storytelling," Aston Martin Lagonda president and group chief executive officer, Andy Palmer, said in a statement, adding that the name has "connotations of glory and happiness, for there can be few more hallowed places than the driver's seat of an Aston Martin Valhalla."
The movie "Bond 25" is scheduled for release in April 2020, starring Daniel Craig. Two other Aston Martin cars are slated to appear in the film, including the iconic DB5 and a 1985 V8 Vantage, according to Motor Authority.
