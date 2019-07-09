You're not alone if you cried when you sold your home—nearly 40% of Americans felt the same stress

More than a third of Americans admit to crying during the process of selling their home, and not for sentimental reasons, either. According to recent data from real-estate website Zillow, the stresses of selling left 36% of adults in tears, with 20% crying five times or more.
"If you've ever sold a home before, you know how daunting the process can be," Zillow brand president Jeremy Wacksman says. "More Americans were stressed over selling their home than planning a wedding, getting fired or becoming a parent. "
The study polled more than 1,000 adults, aged 18 or older, in the continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii, who've sold their home within the past three years.
Of those who've cried, 70% said the uncertainty over sale price caused the most stress, 69% worried their home wouldn't sell in their desired time frame, 65% thought an offer might fall through and another 65% were stressed about making renovations.
Plus, 61% of sellers were also in the process of buying a new home at the same time, according to the data, which added more pressure and financial complexity to the process. Nearly 7 in 10 respondents said they miscalculated how long the selling process would take, with more than a third saying the sale took longer than they expected.
There are some steps sellers can take that could help streamline the process. Zillow data finds that it's best to list your home in early to mid-May if you want a quick sale. "Homes sold in the first half of May sell six days faster and for $1,600 more than the average listing," the study points out.
Also, don't underestimate the importance of "curb appeal," or how the property looks on the outside. That's the advice shared by real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran, who told CNBC Make It that the buyer "walks in and judges that house within 30 seconds." Pay special attention to the exterior, the living room and the kitchen, she suggests.
Lastly, you may want to prepare to make concessions. Zillow data shows that more than 80% percent of sellers make trade-offs with buyers.
