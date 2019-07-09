You're not alone if you cried when you sold your home—nearly 40% of Americans felt the same stress

More than a third of Americans admit to crying during the process of selling their home, and not for sentimental reasons, either. According to recent data from real-estate website Zillow, the stresses of selling left 36% of adults in tears, with 20% crying five times or more.

"If you've ever sold a home before, you know how daunting the process can be," Zillow brand president Jeremy Wacksman says. "More Americans were stressed over selling their home than planning a wedding, getting fired or becoming a parent. "

The study polled more than 1,000 adults, aged 18 or older, in the continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii, who've sold their home within the past three years.

Of those who've cried, 70% said the uncertainty over sale price caused the most stress, 69% worried their home wouldn't sell in their desired time frame, 65% thought an offer might fall through and another 65% were stressed about making renovations.