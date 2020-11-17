Biden calls for Congress to pass another coronavirus relief package. But there's no sign of a stimulus deal as holidays approach

As coronavirus outbreaks continue to surge across the U.S., President-elect Joe Biden called on Congress to put its differences aside and provide "immediate relief" for millions of struggling Americans.

"For millions of Americans who've lost hours and wages, or have lost jobs, we can deliver immediate relief, and it need be done quickly," Biden said on Monday, in his first speech on the economy as president-elect. "Congress should come together and pass a Covid relief package."

Biden said he supports a stimulus package like the HEROES Act, the $3 trillion relief package passed by House Democrats in May, that included provisions for enhanced unemployment benefits, a second stimulus check, aid for state and local governments and housing relief. He also noted that sick leave and more money for child care are economic imperatives.

So far, Senate Republicans have not agreed to a bill with such a large price tag. They introduced their own $500 billion "skinny" bill in September, that did not include stimulus checks or enhanced unemployment benefits. The two sides have been negotiating for months but have been unable to come to an agreement.