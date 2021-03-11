One year into Covid: A comprehensive guide to vaccinations, mask-wearing, self-care, productivity and more

It's been a year since the World Health Organization officially declared Covid a pandemic on March, 11, 2020. In that time, there have been more than 29 million Covid cases in the U.S. and 527,720 people have died. Now, after months of adapting to everything from mask-wearing to working from home, more than 60 million people have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine. Questions still remain about how the pandemic will end and what living in a post-pandemic world looks like. But one year in, CNBC Make It has put together a comprehensive guide, from information on the current vaccines and variants to how to continue to be productive as you work remotely to what endemic Covid-19 could mean for you. Here's what we've learned about Covid, and what you need to know to move forward.

How this guide works: There's an overwhelming amount of information out there about Covid-19. So CNBC Make It distilled the must-know topics that can help you stay healthy and manage daily pandemic life. Here, you'll find the most important information, plus links to other useful stories CNBC Make It has reported over the past year. If you want to skip ahead to a particular section, just click it in the table of contents below.

What you need to know about Covid vaccines

A timeline for when everyone will get vaccinated

How to double-mask properly

The supplement Dr. Fauci takes to help keep his immune system healthy

The psychological toll of the pandemic and how to deal

Cheap ways to make your WFH space more ergonomic

How to fix video-conferencing burnout

4 books Bill Gates recommends for pandemic reading

Experts say Covid will become endemic

Interesting pandemic studies