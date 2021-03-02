White House moves up vaccine supply timeline, says U.S. will have enough for every adult by end of May

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the government's pandemic response, including the recently announced partnership between Johnson & Johnson and Merck to produce more Johnson & Johnson vaccine, at the White House in Washington, DC on March 2, 2021.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that the U.S. will have a large enough supply of coronavirus vaccines to vaccinate every adult in the nation by the end of May — two months earlier than previously expected.

"We're now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May," Biden said at the White House.

Less than a month earlier, the Biden administration offered a more modest prediction: that the U.S. would have enough vaccine supply for 300 million Americans by the end of July.

Biden's announcement came as the White House works to increase production of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid vaccine, the most recent to receive approval for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"When we came into office, the prior administration had contracted for not nearly enough vaccine to cover adults in America. We rectified that," Biden said.

"I'm pleased to announce today, as the consequence of a stepped-up process that I've ordered and just outlined, this country will have enough vaccine supply — I'll say it again — for every adult in America by the end of May."

"That's progress, important progress," Biden said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.