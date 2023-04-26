These are the 10 wealthiest cities in the world—3 of them are in the U.S.

In April, Henley & Partners released its annual report on the world's wealthiest cities. The report's findings are based on just how fast the millionaire population has grown in the past 10 years in major cities across the globe.

New World Wealth, a global intelligence firm, collected data from 97 cities across nine regions worldwide. The report ranked the cities based on the spending habits of over 150,000 high-net-worth individuals, emphasizing those with over $10 million in investable assets.

It's important to note that Henley & Partners' report primarily focused on wealthy individuals who have titles at work that include founder, chairperson, CEO, and director.

All data used to create the report was collected on December 31, 2022.