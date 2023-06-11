New York City was home to the most billionaires in 2022—here's the full list of global cities

In June, Wealth X released its annual report on the world's billionaire population.

Using RelSci, a data-driven platform, WealthX looked at a database of 11 million influential individuals and 1.8 million organizations to assess and provide insight into where billionaires live based on what they use as their primary business address.

Overall, the report found the top cities ranked were home to 29% of billionaires in 2022.

Almost all of the ones that made the list were major global cities, which proves that the allure of high-end businesses and cultural and lifestyle opportunities remains strong for billionaires.