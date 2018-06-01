The top 10 cities in the US for young people

Job score: 67

Affordability score: 51

Livability score: 73

Keep in mind that each individual score doesn't need to be perfect for a city to make the top 10. The ranking is based on overall satisfaction.

Scores were calculated "within each category based on how the metro compared to the others in the study, with overall grades and rankings determined by the average score of the three categories," says Apartment List. "The metros that top our list provide millennials a balance between a strong job market and reasonable rent and home prices, as well as a lively social scene."

It makes sense, then, that some of the more high-profile cities didn't make the cut: "Metros where millennials traditionally move — San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York — and where millennials have recently been moving — Seattle, Austin and Denver — receive low scores for affordability. So, "despite strong job markets and high livability ratings, rents in these metros are too expensive for many millennials and home-ownership is far out of reach for most."

If you're thinking of moving to a new city or just want to see how your hometown ranks, check out Apartment List's full list. And check out the top 10 cities where your paycheck can go the furthest, too.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: The best cash back credit cards

Video by Mary Stevens