4 simple steps to take your credit score from 'bad' to 'good'—or from 'good' to 'perfect'

Experts like David Bach, co-founder of AE Wealth Management, suggest saving a small percentage of every paycheck to go toward outstanding bills. They also advise setting up automatic transfers.
"When your paycheck gets deposited," Bach tells CNBC Make It, "move money automatically from your checking account into a separate money market account or a separate savings account that you won't touch. You literally want to almost forget it's there."
Still, many young people must juggle various and even intimidating amounts of debt, like student loans and auto loans, along with rising housing costs and everyday expenses. All of that can make it hard to keep up with credit card payments.
Four in 10 millennials say day-to-day expenses are the No. 1 reason that they carry a balance, says CreditCards.com, which suggests "creating a brutally honest budget (track every item) and including money for fun and emergencies," to get out of the red.
Cutting out or reducing these common expenses and picking up a side hustle can also help you pay what you owe.