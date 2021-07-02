Richard Branson vs. Jeff Bezos: How the two space-bound billionaires stack up

The billionaire space race is heating up again. Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson now plans to beat his fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos to space next week on a test spaceflight for the British billionaire's space tourism company that will launch July 11. That's more than a week before Bezos plans to complete his own spaceflight, along with his brother and an anonymous auction winner who paid $28 million for their seat on the first passenger flight for Bezos' rival space company, Blue Origin. When Bezos, who will step down as Amazon's CEO on Monday, announced his July 20 spaceflight a month ago, it appeared that he was set to become the first of the group of billionaire private space company founders (a fraternity that also includes Branson and SpaceX's Elon Musk) to reach suborbital spaceflight on one of their own companies' rockets. (Previous billionaires to reach space include space tourists such as software billionaire Charles Simonyi in 2007 and video game developer Richard Garriott in 2008.) As such, Branson's surprise move to schedule his own spaceflight aboard a Virgin Galactic spacecraft just nine days ahead of Bezos' flight has been viewed as an attempt to one-up his rival space-bound billionaire. However, Branson has downplayed the competitive angle of the space race, telling CNN that Bezos' plans did not affect his own announcement. "I think both of us will wish each other well, and it really doesn't matter whether one of us goes a few days before the other," Branson said on Friday. He had previously congratulated Bezos on Twitter when the Amazon CEO announced his spaceflight plans in June, though Branson also told his followers at the time to "watch this space." Of course, Branson and Bezos are definitely rivals in the sense that Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are both competing to corner the market for suborbital space tourism. But, that's not the only thing the two men have in common. Branson, 70, and Bezos, 57, are both self-made billionaires who built huge companies and massive fortunes that they then put to work funding projects built around their own personal passions for space travel. With the two billionaires both on the verge of finally achieving their overlapping dreams of reaching space, let's take a look at how Bezos and Branson stack up against one another:

Self-made billionaires

For both Branson and Bezos, their paths to becoming billionaires started in retail. Branson dropped out of school in the late 1960s and launched his first business, which was a youth culture magazine called "Student" that later evolved into a successful record selling operation that saw Branson selling mail-order vinyl records through the magazine. In 1971, he opened a brick-and-mortar record store in London called Virgin Records, which grew to become the chain Virgin Megastores, and later added a record label and even the Virgin Atlantic airline, among many other ventures. Branson sold Virgin Records to EMI (now part of Universal Music Group) in 1992 for $1 billion. Today, he serves as chairman of the Virgin Group, the conglomerate and holding company that owns stakes in a host of Virgin-branded businesses, from Virgin Atlantic and the Virgin Mobile telecom to Virgin Galactic, which Branson took public in 2019 and is now valued at nearly $11 billion. Bloomberg estimates that Virgin Group's businesses have a combined annual revenue of around $22 billion.

Meanwhile, Bezos went from Princeton University to a career on Wall Street with hedge fund D.E. Shaw. But, in 1994, after reading about the expected massive growth of the internet economy, Bezos left his job and moved across the country to launch an online bookstore out of a garage in the Seattle suburbs. Amazon's website went live on July 16, 1995. Nearly three decades later, Bezos is stepping down as Amazon CEO after he built the company into an ecommerce behemoth that's also expanded its business into delivery logistics, data storage and web services, entertainment and grocery stores. Today, Amazon is one of the world's largest companies, with a market value of more than $1.7 trillion.

Wealth

Passion for space