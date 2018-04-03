Here's what Mark Zuckerberg says he would do if Facebook hadn't worked out

Despite some recent controversy, Facebook is a $450 billion social media behemoth with over 1.4 billion daily users. But what if Facebook never caught on? What would CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg have done with his life if another social network, say MySpace, ruled the online world?

"I would build whatever the next thing is," Zuckerberg says.

During an interview for a new episode of Freakonomics Radio's "Secret Life of CEOs" podcast, series host Stephen Dubner asks the Facebook CEO: "If this hadn't worked out, if MySpace had become Facebook, what do you think you'd be doing?"

Initially, Zuckerberg, who Dubner interviewed in 2017, is adamant that he would not want to stray from the technology industry and social media.

"I've always really cared about the idea of connecting people and bringing people together…." Zuckerberg says on the podcast.

"If you got started 13 years ago in a dorm, the right thing to do is to build a website for social networking. Ten years ago, or seven years ago, maybe the right thing to do is build a mobile app for social networking."

Though Dubner politely prodded Zuckerberg for more, saying "you really didn't answer my question," the tech titan was adamant. He says that if Facebook had never emerged from his dorm room at Harvard University to come a ubiquitous social networking platform, he would have just moved on to look for a new way to use technology to connect people online, which is part of Facebook's mission statement.

"I mean, my answer is that I would build whatever the next thing is," Zuckerberg says. "I still think you can care about the mission, but Facebook is not a one product company at this point. And, you know, there are new social network companies that get started all the time."