Russia's suspected meddling in U.S. politics wasn't expressly meant to elect President Donald Trump, but was intended to sow fear and hatred among Americans, a top Facebook executive said — an assessment that was endorsed by the president himself.

Rob Goldman, vice president of ads at Facebook, took to Twitter on Friday to applaud special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation of Russian trolls on social media. He also sought to clarify what he perceived as misconceptions surrounding Russian meddling in the U.S. political process.

"The main goal of the Russian propaganda and misinformation effort is to divide America by using our institutions, like free speech and social media, against us. It has stoked fear and hatred amongst [sic] Americans," he wrote on the social site.

"It is working incredibly well. We are quite divided as a nation," he added.

After catching wind of Goldman's tweets, Trump backed the executive's analysis. He stated Goldman's thread effectively endorsed his argument that there was "no collusion" between the Trump campaign and Russian actors on social media.

" Hard to ignore this fact from the Vice President of Facebook Ads, Rob Goldman!" Trump wrote on Twitter.