Mark Zuckerberg will reportedly testify before Congress on Cambridge Analytica leak

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress on the Cambridge Analytica leak and the company's data practices in the coming weeks, CNN reported Tuesday.

Zuckerberg has been invited to testify by no fewer than three congressional committees in the wake of reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of more than 50 million Facebook users.

On Monday Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley called on Zuckerberg to testify alongside Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey at a hearing on data privacy to be held April 10.

Zuckerberg declined to testify before UK lawmakers Tuesday. Instead the company will send a top deputy to answer questions.

Facebook is facing questions from both sides of the Atlantic after the alleged leak. The Federal Trade Commission on Monday issued a rare confirmation that it was investigating whether the social media company had violated a consent decree it signed with the agency in 2011.

The company's stock has taken a beating since the leak was first reported.

A Facebook spokesperson declined to confirm that Zuckerberg would testify.

