Facebook will send a top exec to appear in front of UK lawmakers, but not CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook has offered two top executives to appear in front of U.K. lawmakers, but not CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the company told CNBC Tuesday amid the continued fallout from the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.
The social network will make Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer or Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, available to a committee of British members of parliament.
It comes after explosive reports last week that a quiz app harvested 50 million Facebook profiles for data which were then sent over to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that was caught claiming it handled the digital aspects of President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.
U.K. lawmakers have demanded answers from Facebook. Last week, Damian Collins, the chair of the U.K. parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, asked for Zuckerberg or a "senior Facebook executive" to appear in front of lawmakers and "give an accurate account of this catastrophic failure of process."
Collins gave Facebook a deadline of March 26 to respond. The technology giant sent a letter to the committee on Monday with its response.