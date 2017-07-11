Colorado is another great example of state government, community colleges and local corporations working together to proactively address workforce changes. Colorado's statewide community college system is among the leaders in the idea of sector partnerships, creating the framework for industry-driven alignment across economic development, workforce development and education.

At WorkingNation we have found that when a local government-employer-educator relationship occurs to address a skills gap, great things can result in that community. Employers are the best source of real-time data on local, in-demand occupations. They have the ability — and we believe the responsibility — to partner with local community colleges to create and maintain a healthy talent pool.

The next step will be to scale and implement these programs in every state, at every community college, for every industry across the country.

The states that do this now will have more successful businesses and more successful workers.

— By Art Bilger, founder and CEO of WorkingNation

