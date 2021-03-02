Business checking review: Bank of America Business checking account comparison

Like individual consumers, small business owners and large corporations alike need a bank where they can stash their money — granted their finances are a bit more complicated. But just because you own a business doesn't mean you're want to pay big monthly fees for your banking needs. Bank of America offers two checking account options for business owners, each designed for companies at different stages of growth: The Bank of America Business Fundamentals® Checking and the Bank of America Business Advantage Checking have two different monthly fees (with easy ways to waive) and minimum balance requirements for businesses with small, medium and large revenues. If you operate a traditional (cash) business and need a brick-and-mortar financial institution designed for handling daily deposits, read on to learn the ins and outs of Bank of America's business offerings. (Learn more about our methodology below.)

Quick comparison: Bank of America Business checking accounts Business Fundamentals® Checking Business Advantage Checking Monthly fee $16 or $0 per month (see ways to waive fee below) $29.95 or $0 per month (see ways to waive fee below) Good for Small-to-medium sized businesses in need of an account for the essentials Medium-to-large-sized businesses in need of account management and/or multiple accounts Business savings account add-on Business Investment Account (no additional monthly fee) Business Advantage Savings (no additional monthly fee) Account management services Not included (Add for $15/month or upgrade to Business Advantage) Included Incoming wire transfer fee Domestic: $15/transfer International: $16/transfer No fee Other perks None Free stop payments and wire transfers; add on additional account for no charge

Access to your cash

Users can withdraw cash for free at over 16,900 Bank of America ATMs around the country or by visiting one of the 4,300 branches nationwide. Here are the fees and limits for depositing money (whether your business handles cash, checks or electronic transfers): Business Fundamentals Cash deposits up to $7,500 per statement cycle are free (then 30 cents per $100)

Maximum of 200 check deposits/other debits per statement cycle, then 45 cents per item (will be waived for Mobile Check Deposits or ATM deposits for billing cycles beginning after January 30, 2021; may vary by state)

Unlimited free ACH, debit card, electronic debits and check deposits through Remote Deposit Online Business Advantage Cash deposits up to $20,000 per statement cycle are free (then 30 cents per $100)

Maximum of 500 check deposits/other debits per statement cycle, then 45 cents per item (will be waived for mobile check deposits or ATM deposits for billing cycles beginning after January 30, 2021; may vary by state)

Unlimited free ACH, debit card, electronic debits and check deposits through Remote Deposit Online

Perks

Bank of America's business checking accounts come with some tailored tools to help account holders stay on top of their day-to-day responsibilities. Mobile banking: Deposit checks, request transfers, pay bills and monitor pending transactions from the palm of your hand with the Bank of America mobile app.

Deposit checks, request transfers, pay bills and monitor pending transactions from the palm of your hand with the Bank of America mobile app. Account balance alerts: Receive notice when your balance dips too low or there is unusual activity.

Receive notice when your balance dips too low or there is unusual activity. Business debit cards: Track expenses with employee debit cards that let you set spending limits.

Track expenses with employee debit cards that let you set spending limits. Digital tools: Plan ahead while monitoring your balance, payments and revenue with Cash Flow Monitor. Additional Advantage account perks Flexible account access: Share and hide details of accounts with certain employees for different job-related purposes.

Share and hide details of accounts with certain employees for different job-related purposes. Easy cross-account management: Manage multiple accounts with just one online ID.

Manage multiple accounts with just one online ID. Easy sync with QuickBooks and ADP: Manage invoicing and payroll seamlessly with no-hassle integration.

Manage invoicing and payroll seamlessly with no-hassle integration. Free stop payments and wire transfers: Avoid getting nickel-and-dimed on qualifying payments.

Fees

The Business Fundamentals account has a $16 monthly maintenance fee. The Business Advantage account is $29.95 per month. However, both accounts offer ways that customers can avoid the monthly fees: Business Fundamentals Do one of the following each statement cycle: Maintain a $5,000 combined average monthly balance across your linked Bank of America accounts

Use your Bank of America business debit card to make at least $250 in new net qualified purchases

Qualify for and enroll in the Preferred Rewards for Business program Business Advantage Do one of the following each statement cycle: Spend $2,500 in net new purchases on a Bank of America business credit card

Maintain a $15,000 combined average monthly balance across your linked Bank of America accounts

Actively use Merchant Services and/or Payroll Services

Qualify for and enroll in the Preferred Rewards for Business program (first four checking accounts per enrolled business)

Bottom line

Business owners handling up to $20,000 in monthly cash deposits should consider either the Bank of America Business Fundamentals® Checking or the Bank of America Business Advantage Checking. The Business Fundamentals has a few more features, including the option to add one additional checking account for employees (or other purposes) at no extra cost and perks to help busy business owners manage their money. Entrepreneurs, sole proprietors and nonprofits who average less than $5,000 in their accounts or conduct mostly digital transactions should consider an online, fee-free checking account like BlueVine Business Checking for a more affordable way to bank.

To determine which business checking accounts offer the most convenience, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. business checking accounts offered nationwide by online banks as well as those with physical branches. We narrowed down our rankings by considering no-fee checking accounts or accounts with easy ways to waive the monthly maintenance fees. We compared each checking account on a range of features, including: Fees

Minimum balance requirement

Mobile banking ease

Small business tools and support

Large ATM network

Account accessibility

Customer reviews, when available All of the accounts included on this list are either members of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or FDIC-insured through partner institutions. This insurance protects and reimburses you up to your balance and the legal limit in the event your bank or credit union fails. The rates and fee structures for checking accounts are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the prime rate. Your earnings depend on any associated fees and the balance you have in your checking account. To open an account, some banks and institutions may require a deposit of new money, meaning you can't transfer money you already had in an account at that bank.

