Business checking review: Bank of America Business checking account comparison

Like individual consumers, small business owners and large corporations alike need a bank where they can stash their money — granted their finances are a bit more complicated. But just because you own a business doesn't mean you're want to pay big monthly fees for your banking needs.
Bank of America offers two checking account options for business owners, each designed for companies at different stages of growth: The Bank of America Business Fundamentals® Checking and the Bank of America Business Advantage Checking have two different monthly fees (with easy ways to waive) and minimum balance requirements for businesses with small, medium and large revenues.
If you operate a traditional (cash) business and need a brick-and-mortar financial institution designed for handling daily deposits, read on to learn the ins and outs of Bank of America's business offerings. (Learn more about our methodology below.)
|Business Fundamentals® Checking
|Business Advantage Checking
|Monthly fee
|$16 or $0 per month (see ways to waive fee below)
|$29.95 or $0 per month (see ways to waive fee below)
|Good for
|Small-to-medium sized businesses in need of an account for the essentials
|Medium-to-large-sized businesses in need of account management and/or multiple accounts
|Business savings account add-on
|Business Investment Account (no additional monthly fee)
|Business Advantage Savings (no additional monthly fee)
|Account management services
|Not included (Add for $15/month or upgrade to Business Advantage)
|Included
|Incoming wire transfer fee
|Domestic: $15/transfer International: $16/transfer
|No fee
|Other perks
|None
|Free stop payments and wire transfers; add on additional account for no charge
Users can withdraw cash for free at over 16,900 Bank of America ATMs around the country or by visiting one of the 4,300 branches nationwide.
Here are the fees and limits for depositing money (whether your business handles cash, checks or electronic transfers):
Bank of America's business checking accounts come with some tailored tools to help account holders stay on top of their day-to-day responsibilities.
The Business Fundamentals account has a $16 monthly maintenance fee. The Business Advantage account is $29.95 per month.
However, both accounts offer ways that customers can avoid the monthly fees:
Do one of the following each statement cycle:
Do one of the following each statement cycle:
Business owners handling up to $20,000 in monthly cash deposits should consider either the Bank of America Business Fundamentals® Checking or the Bank of America Business Advantage Checking. The Business Fundamentals has a few more features, including the option to add one additional checking account for employees (or other purposes) at no extra cost and perks to help busy business owners manage their money.
Entrepreneurs, sole proprietors and nonprofits who average less than $5,000 in their accounts or conduct mostly digital transactions should consider an online, fee-free checking account like BlueVine Business Checking for a more affordable way to bank.
N/A
$16 or $0 per month
$100
$5,000 to waive the monthly fee
None
16,900 Bank of America ATMs
No
Digital cashflow tools, mobile banking, account balance alerts
Accounts are automatically set to decline transactions when there are insufficient funds, free overdraft protection when linked to an eligible Bank of America account.
Yes
Terms apply. Bank of America is a Member FDIC.
N/A
$29.95/month, with options to waive
$100
$15,000 to waive the monthly fee (or $5,000 for the lower-tier Bank of America Business Fundamentals account)
None
16,900 Bank of America ATMs
No
Ability to sync with Payroll Services by Intuit®
Accounts are automatically set to decline transactions when there are insufficient funds, free overdraft protection when linked to an eligible Bank of America account.
Yes
Terms apply. Bank of America is a Member FDIC.
To determine which business checking accounts offer the most convenience, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. business checking accounts offered nationwide by online banks as well as those with physical branches. We narrowed down our rankings by considering no-fee checking accounts or accounts with easy ways to waive the monthly maintenance fees.
We compared each checking account on a range of features, including:
All of the accounts included on this list are either members of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or FDIC-insured through partner institutions. This insurance protects and reimburses you up to your balance and the legal limit in the event your bank or credit union fails.
The rates and fee structures for checking accounts are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the prime rate.
Your earnings depend on any associated fees and the balance you have in your checking account. To open an account, some banks and institutions may require a deposit of new money, meaning you can't transfer money you already had in an account at that bank.