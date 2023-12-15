Here are 4 of the best parent student loans for college

Parent student loans can be useful for those who want to help their children pay for college but are unable to do so out of pocket. This type of loan requires the parent (or sometimes grandparent, legal guardian or other relative) to submit an application on the student's behalf and assume financial responsibility for repaying the loan. Of course, you'll want to make sure you're in a good place financially to take on debt, since many parent student loan lenders require at least interest payments to be made while the student is still in school. Parents can choose between federal and private student loans. Federal loans are generally easier to be approved for and provide access to forgiveness programs, but may have higher interest rates and origination fees than private loans. Below, CNBC Select reviews the best parent student loan lenders based on eligibility requirements, availability, loan amounts, interest rates, terms and more. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best parent student loans.)

Best parent student loans

Best overall

Federal Parent PLUS Loan Learn More Cost 4.228% of the loan amount for loans disbursed on or after Oct. 1, 2020

Eligible loans Direct PLUS loans, PLUS loans for graduate and professional students, parent PLUS loans

Loan types Fixed

Fixed rates (APR) 8.05% for loans disbursed on or after Jul. 1, 2023, and before Jul. 1, 2024

Loan terms 10–30 years, depending on the repayment plan

Loan amounts Maximum amount is for the total cost of attendance

Minimum credit score Not disclosed but there are still options for those who apply for a parent PLUS loan with adverse credit

Minimum income N/A

Allow for a co-signer An endorser may be obtained if applying with adverse credit See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Can borrow up to the cost of attendance

Can request deferment or forbearance

Ability to still receive a loan award even with adverse credit history

Can choose from multiple repayment plan options Cons Parents cannot transfer payment responsibility onto the child

4.228% fee Learn More View More

Federal grants and aid that don't need to be repaid should always be your first line of attack for funding your child's college education. But if you need more money, federal loan options may be worth considering. Federal loans have fixed interest rates, which may be more attractive for parents with lower credit scores, and make it easier to request forbearance or deferment compared to private loans. Unlike many private loans that have borrowing limits, Federal Parent PLUS Loans allow you to borrow as much as needed to cover your child's educational expenses. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for saving money

SoFi Parent Loan Learn More Cost No origination fees, no application fees, no insufficient funds fees, no prepayment penalties or late fees

Eligible loans SoFi parent loan

Loan types Fixed and variable rates

Variable rates (APR) 6.34% - 14.83% APR (with autopay)

Fixed rates (APR) 6.5% - 14.83% APR (with autopay)

Loan terms 5, 7, 10 and 15-year terms available

Loan amounts Minimum is $1,000; Maximum amount is for the total cost of attendance

Minimum credit score Not disclosed

Minimum income Not disclosed

Allow for a co-signer Not disclosed, however, students applying for a private student loan can have their parents co-sign on the loan See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Can borrow up to the cost of attendance

Four loan repayment terms available

Doesn't charge origination fees, application fees, insufficient funds fees, prepayment penalties or late fees

Your student doesn't need to be enrolled in their degree program full-time but must be attending at least half-time

Deferment options available

Can apply and get a credit decision in about 3 minutes

0.25% interest rate reduction when you sign up for autopay

Additional 0.125% interest reduction if you're an existing SoFi member

Receive an automatic 0.125% discount if you've taken out a SoFi private student loan before

Earn points for completing tasks within the SoFi app; points can be used to pay down your parent student loan balance

Unemployment protection program available Cons Your child's school must be on SoFi's eligible schools list Learn More View More

SoFi parent loans have no fees and offer three opportunities to save money on interest charges: receive a 0.25% interest rate reduction when signing up for autopay; receive an additional 0.125% interest reduction for being an existing SoFi member; and receive an automatic 0.125% discount if you've taken out a SoFi private student loan before. This lender also has an unemployment protection program designed for borrowers who lose their jobs through no fault of their own. This program allows borrowers to put their loans into forbearance and modify their monthly payments. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for no fees

Citizens Bank Parent Loan Learn More Cost No origination, application, disbursement fees or prepayment penalty

Eligible loans Citizens Bank parent student loan

Loan types Fixed and variable rates

Variable rates (APR) 7.22% - 9.57% APR

Fixed rates (APR) 7.33% - 9.56% APR

Loan terms 5 and 10-year terms

Loan amounts Minimum is $1,000; Maximum amount depends on the type of degree (graduate or undergrad, MBA, Law and Healthcare)

Minimum credit score Not disclosed

Minimum income Not disclosed

Allow for a co-signer Not disclosed, however, students applying for a private student loan can have their parents co-sign on the loan See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No origination, application, disbursement fees or prepayment penalty

Can receive rate information in just two minutes

Multi-year approval Cons The maximum loan amount depends on the type of degree

Limited repayment terms Learn More View More

Citizens Bank offers a no-frills parent student loan option that doesn't charge any origination fees, application fees, disbursement fees or prepayment penalties. Eligible borrowers can submit their information and receive a rate in as little as two minutes online, making it an accessible and expedient process to help you weigh your options. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for flexible repayment terms

College Ave Parent Student Loan Learn More Cost No origination fees or prepayment penalties

Eligible loans College Ave Parent Student Loans

Loan types Fixed and variable rates

Variable rates (APR) 5.59% - 16.99% APR (with autopay)

Fixed rates (APR) 4.49% - 16.99% APR (with autopay)

Loan terms 5–15 years

Loan amounts Minimum is $1,000; Maximum is up to 100% of the cost of attendance

Minimum credit score Not disclosed

Minimum income Not disclosed

Allow for a co-signer Not disclosed See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No origination fees or prepayment penalty

Repayment terms are flexible as long as they're within 5 to 15 years

Access to a free credit pre-qualification tool

Mobile app access for managing your loan Cons Interest rates are on the higher end

No grace period on parent student loans

Interest-only payments are required while the student is in school Learn More View More

College Ave stands out for allowing borrowers to choose a loan repayment term that works for them as long as it's no fewer than 5 years and no more than 15 years. Borrowers can also pay off their loans early without fear of being hit with prepayment fees. [ Jump to more details ]

More on our top parent student loans

Federal Parent PLUS Loan

Federal student loans like the Federal Parent PLUS Loan have several benefits. For example, you may be entitled to federal protections, like federal forbearance, federal pause on interest and federal loan forgiveness programs that you won't be able to access if you have a private student loan. Federal loans also offer several different repayment plans, such as the Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR) plan, which caps payments at 20% of discretionary income and allows for forgiveness of the remaining balance after 25 years. However, since its interest rates are fixed and there are origination fees, federal loans may not always be the cheapest option. Eligible borrowers Biological or adoptive parents of a dependent undergraduate student enrolled at least half-time; must have healthy credit and must be eligible for federal student aid Loan amounts Up to 100% of the cost of attendance Loan terms 10 to 25 years [ Return to loan summary ]

SoFi

SoFi helps borrowers save money on their loans by not charging origination fees, application fees, insufficient funds fees, prepayment penalties or late fees. But what makes it stand out is its discounts available. Members can get a 0.25% interest rate reduction when signing up for autopay, an additional 0.125% interest reduction for being an existing SoFi member plus an automatic 0.125% discount if they've taken out a SoFi private student loan before. Parents can also redeem SoFi Points to pay down their parent student loans. Eligible borrowers Applicants with healthy credit; parent loan borrowers can be a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle or even a family friend who is willing to apply for the loan. Loan amounts Up to 100% of the cost of attendance Loan terms 5, 7, 10 and 15-year terms [ Return to loan summary ]

Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank's parent student loan boasts no origination fees, application fees, disbursement fees or prepayment penalties. It also offers a 0.25% rate reduction for enrolling in auto-pay, plus an additional 0.25% for borrowers who already have an account with the bank. One drawback to consider is that unlike some other lenders, which may allow loan amounts of up to 100% of the cost of attendance, Citizens Bank has different loan maximums depending on the type of degree students are pursuing. Eligible borrowers U.S. citizens or permanent residents with credit in good standing with a student enrolled in school for at least half-time. Loan amounts Loan limits depend on the type of degree the student pursues: Undergraduate: $150,000 Graduate Degrees: $150,000 MBA and Law: $225,000 Healthcare: $180,000 or $350,000 depending on your degree Loan terms 5 and 10-year terms [ Return to loan summary ]

College Ave

College Ave charges no origination fees, offers relatively low interest rates and gives parent student loan borrowers up to 15 years to repay their balance. Borrowers must begin paying at least the interest charges while their student is in school, but can choose to also start repaying part or the full principal. According to College Ave's website, the loan application takes just three minutes to complete and you'll receive an instant credit decision. Eligible borrowers Eligible parents, grandparents, guardians, sponsors or other family members must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident with credit in good standing. Loan amounts Up to 100% of the cost of attendance Loan terms 5 to 15 years [ Return to loan summary ]

Compare offers to find the best loan

FAQ Can I take out a student loan without a co-signer? It's possible to get a student loan without a co-signer as long as the lender's terms allow it. However, co-signers may be encouraged for applicants with less-than-ideal credit to improve their chances of being approved. Can parent student loans be forgiven? Federal Parent PLUS Student Loans may be eligible for certain federal forgiveness programs. Borrowers should contact their servicer or visit the Federal Student Aid website for more information on how to qualify. What is the maximum amount you can borrow for a parent student loan? The maximum amount you can borrow for a parent student loan will depend on your lender. Most lenders let you borrow up to 100% of the cost of attendance but some have limits on how much you can borrow. Be sure to read the terms before accepting funding. Do parent student loans come with a fee? Federal Parent PLUS Student Loans have an origination fee, while some private student loan lenders don't charge any origination fees, application fees, disbursement fees or prepayment penalties.

Bottom line

529 college savings plans and financial aid packages might not always be sufficient to cover your child's higher education. Parent student loans can be a helpful college funding option since it removes some of the repayment burden from students and places it onto the parents. However, before applying for a loan, make sure to review the terms to ensure they best suit your needs and circumstances.

