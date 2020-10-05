Chase updates United Business Card with limited-time 75,000 miles bonus offer

In January, Chase and United Airlines teamed up to launch the new United℠ Business Card. And this week, they updated the limited-time welcome bonus offer: Earn 75,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months of opening an account.
For small business owners who may be traveling again in the coming months, this is a good opportunity to score miles on any company purchases you anticipate making in the near future. This is a limited-time bonus offer for new account holders and it ends on November 30, 2020, so it's important to act fast.
Here's everything you need to know about the United Business Card:
United℠ Business Card account holders can earn miles with every dollar they spend: 2X miles per $1 spent on United purchases, at gas stations, office supply stores, restaurants, food delivery services (like GrubHub, Caviar, Seamless and DoorDash), local transit and commuting (including taxis, mass transit, tolls and rideshare services). Cardholders earn 1X mile per $1 spent on all other qualifying purchases.
Those with both a United Business Card and a personal United credit card will also receive an additional 5,000 bonus miles every year on their cardmember anniversary.
In addition to the generous welcome bonus and everyday rewards on spending, the United Business Card offers a range of benefits that make the credit card worth having for business executives.
2 miles per $1 spent on United, local transit and commuting and at gas stations, office supply stores and restaurants. Plus, earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Limited Time Offer: Earn 75,000 bonus miles after $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $99
None
16.49%–23.49% variable
5%, minimum $5
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
If you were already planning on making business expenses that totaled at least $5,000 in the next three months, the United℠ Business Card is a good addition to your wallet if you're a frequent United flier. Not only do you score 75,000 bonus miles, but the cardholder perks help offset the $99 annual fee — which is waived your first year.
For those looking for a more general small business credit card, consider the Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business for cash back or the Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express for special financing.
Looking to earn airline miles on a personal credit card? Read everything about the newly launched no-annual-fee United Gateway℠ Card here.
Information about the Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication.