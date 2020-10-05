Chase updates United Business Card with limited-time 75,000 miles bonus offer

In January, Chase and United Airlines teamed up to launch the new United℠ Business Card. And this week, they updated the limited-time welcome bonus offer: Earn 75,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months of opening an account.

For small business owners who may be traveling again in the coming months, this is a good opportunity to score miles on any company purchases you anticipate making in the near future. This is a limited-time bonus offer for new account holders and it ends on November 30, 2020, so it's important to act fast.

Here's everything you need to know about the United Business Card: