Latest

Chase updates United Business Card with limited-time 75,000 miles bonus offer

Chase and United Airlines announced a new United Business Card with enhanced benefits earlier this year. It now has an updated welcome bonus worth 75,000 miles.

Elizabeth Gravier@lizgravier_
Getty Images

In January, Chase and United Airlines teamed up to launch the new United℠ Business Card. And this week, they updated the limited-time welcome bonus offer: Earn 75,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months of opening an account.

For small business owners who may be traveling again in the coming months, this is a good opportunity to score miles on any company purchases you anticipate making in the near future. This is a limited-time bonus offer for new account holders and it ends on November 30, 2020, so it's important to act fast.

Here's everything you need to know about the United Business Card:

United Business Card Rewards

United℠ Business Card account holders can earn miles with every dollar they spend: 2X miles per $1 spent on United purchases, at gas stations, office supply stores, restaurants, food delivery services (like GrubHub, Caviar, Seamless and DoorDash), local transit and commuting (including taxis, mass transit, tolls and rideshare services). Cardholders earn 1X mile per $1 spent on all other qualifying purchases.

Those with both a United Business Card and a personal United credit card will also receive an additional 5,000 bonus miles every year on their cardmember anniversary.

Additional benefits

In addition to the generous welcome bonus and everyday rewards on spending, the United Business Card offers a range of benefits that make the credit card worth having for business executives.

  • $100 annual United travel credit after seven United flight purchases of $100 or more
  • 25% back on United in-flight purchases (includes Wi-Fi, food and beverages)
  • No blackout dates when redeeming miles, so you can fly without date restrictions
  • Free first checked bag on United flights
  • Priority boarding on United flights
  • 2 United Club one-time passes at account opening and on each cardmember anniversary
  • Employee cards at no additional cost
  • No foreign transaction fees
  • Exclusive events with Inside Access from Chase and United MileagePlus events
  • Exclusive cardmember benefits with Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection
  • Travel and purchase protection benefits

United℠ Business Card

United℠ Business Card
Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    2 miles per $1 spent on United, local transit and commuting and at gas stations, office supply stores and restaurants. Plus, earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.

  • Welcome bonus

    Limited Time Offer: Earn 75,000 bonus miles after $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    16.49%–23.49% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

  

Bottom line

If you were already planning on making business expenses that totaled at least $5,000 in the next three months, the United℠ Business Card is a good addition to your wallet if you're a frequent United flier. Not only do you score 75,000 bonus miles, but the cardholder perks help offset the $99 annual fee — which is waived your first year.

For those looking for a more general small business credit card, consider the Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business for cash back or the Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express for special financing.

Looking to earn airline miles on a personal credit card? Read everything about the newly launched no-annual-fee United Gateway℠ Card here.

Information about the Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

