Why you want to be a credit card deadbeat

While the term "deadbeat" generally carries a negative connotation, when it comes to the credit card industry, you should consider it a compliment. Card issuers refer to customers as deadbeats if they pay off their balance in full each month, avoiding interest charges and fees on their accounts. That's a healthy financial habit but it makes you less profitable for the card companies, who generate a lot of revenue from late and missed payments: In 2022 alone, Americans paid more than $133 billion dollars in credit card interest and fees.



Here's how being a credit card deadbeat can save you money and improve your financial standing.

What is a credit card deadbeat?

Being a credit card deadbeat simply means you pay off your full balance by the end of each statement period. With interest rates rising, not carrying a balance into the next period is particularly important. It also boosts your credit score and keeps your credit utilization rate low. According to J.D. Power's U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study from August 2023, 49% of U.S. cardholders say they pay their balances in full each month.



Credit card companies still make money off deadbeats — also known as "nonrevolvers" and "transactors" — mostly through annual fees and the transaction fees paid by merchants they patronize.

How to be a credit card deadbeat

Only make purchases you can pay for in full when the balance is due Rewards programs are great but don't be tempted to buy things you don't need just to earn a small amount of cash back or some other perk.

Set up autopay for your full balance each statement period Auto-pay is a great timesaver. Just make sure you have enough funds in the linked account or you could end up with overdraft charges from your bank, as well as late fees from the card issuer. You only need to pay the statement balance, not the full current balance, which will be higher.

Bottom line

While it may not sound like it, being a credit card deadbeat is a good thing: Paying off your balance every month avoids costly interest payments while still giving you access to your card's rewards program.

