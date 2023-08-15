Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Greenlight's Family Cash Mastercard now lets you help your kids build their credit
The new feature allows parents to add their child as an authorized user, regardless of age.
When fintech Greenlight released its Family Cash Mastercard to the public in October 2022, the card stood out for its better-than-average cashback rewards and auto-investing feature. Now the company has announced it will allow account holders to add their children as authorized users on the account, which helps give the kids a head start in building a credit history.
Below, CNBC Select breaks down everything you need to know about Greenlight's latest offering.
What's different about Greenlight's approach to authorized users
While most other credit cards allow you to add an authorized user, Greenlight has put together a suite of features that make its card particularly helpful for parents wanting to teach their children responsible credit management.
Set spending limits
Like many (but not all) cards that allow for authorized users, Greenlight's Family Cash Card lets you set a separate spending limit for the authorized user. Account holders can simply enter through Greenlight's mobile app a monthly limit for the authorized user. This custom limit lets parents give their children some responsibility to manage spending without having to worry that the authorized user will charge too much to the card.
Track spending
In addition to the spending limit feature, you can also track your child's spending history. Beyond keeping tabs on what they're charging to the card, this feature lets you sit down with your child and review together how they're spending their money. It's a great way to have a conversation about spending habits and values.
Financial literacy tools
One way to get your child into a habit is by making it a fun experience. Greenlight's mobile app offers a Level Up money game for children in grades K-12 to teach them the fundamentals of personal finance, such as budgeting and investing.
If you decide Greenlight's Family Cash Mastercard isn't right for you, there are still plenty of other cards that can help build a credit history. CNBC Select's ranked the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express as the best cash-back card pick for authorized users as it offers various cash-back rewards options, like 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. Terms apply.
If you're not looking to add an authorized user and just need a good card that can help increase your credit score, the Chase Freedom Rise℠ is a credit builder card designed for users with limited or no credit history. You can earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases with the card, and could be eligible for a credit limit increase a mere six months after opening your account (pending approval from the lender).
Bottom line
If you're a parent or guardian looking to boost both your child's financial literacy and credit history, the Greenlight Family Cash Card could be a great opportunity to achieve that goal. Unlike most credit-builder cards, it offers various educational opportunities that help you walk through the difficulties that come with dealing with finances.
