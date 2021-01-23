This Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree paid off $65,000 in debt before she finished grad school—and her husband's loans are next

Dr. Erika Moore is a 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and assistant professor at the University of Florida, where she studies immune cells, specifically how they can be used to repair tissue and treat autoimmune disorders that contribute to health disparities in the U.S.

The 29-year-old biomedical engineer also has a passion for budgeting and personal finance. It began out of necessity, with the same lump-in-the-throat feeling that many undergraduate students are familiar with.

"By the time I ended undergrad, I had $65,000 in student loan debt," Moore says. "I thought, 'I owe someone more money than I've ever seen in my life.'"

At 20 and bogged down with five-figure debt, Moore felt limited in her choices, even with a degree from top research institution Johns Hopkins University: "I felt like I had a shackle on my feet," she says.

Following graduation, and at a mentor's urging, Moore applied for fully-funded PhD programs. She was accepted into one that paid a stipend that was roughly equal to a typical entry-level salary.

But she also knew that the stipend wouldn't be enough to get out of debt, so Moore set an ambitious goal to apply for scholarships and cut her living costs way down so she could pay off all $65,000 in undergrad student loans before she finished her PhD.

In just under five years, Moore successfully earned her PhD in biomedical engineering from Duke University and, along the way, supplemented her income with prestigious scholarships like the Ford Foundation Fellowship and National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship.

"I applied for [scholarships] religiously," Moore recalls.

In addition to awards and fellowships, she also applied to be a graduate resident, which allowed her to live in on-campus housing and serve as an advisor to fellow students. The additional stipend paid for her housing for four out of the five years she was in her PhD program. Being a graduate resident was a lot of responsibility and a big time commitment, and Moore worried at first that she wouldn't have enough time to devote to her studies. But now, she credits that gig as the reason she was able to become debt-free so quickly.

"I was able to live rent free, and I got a stipend for my food," Moore tells CNBC Select.