A family of 4 can get up to $5,600 with the third stimulus—what this family wealth advisor says to do with it

Congress has passed the third — and largest — Covid-19 stimulus package aimed to bring additional relief to millions of Americans and their families.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which President Biden is expected sign before unemployment aid expires on Sunday, includes a variety of measures in addition to extending jobless benefits: another round of stimulus checks, expanded child tax credits, health insurance subsidies, restaurant aid and funding for vaccine distribution and school reopening's.

Most notable for American families who meet the income thresholds to receive a $1,400 stimulus check, the definition of a qualifying dependent has expanded to include both children and adults of any age who fit the legal criteria. Eligible families can receive $1,400 per dependent, so an average family of four (two parents and two dependents) could receive a total $5,600.

Here are the income limits for receiving a full $1,400 stimulus check:

Single taxpayers with an adjusted gross income below $75,000 (phases out completely at $80,000 or above)

Head of household taxpayers with adjusted gross income below $112,500 (phases out completely at $120,000 or above)

Married taxpayers filing jointly with adjusted gross income below $150,000 (phases out completely at $160,000 or above)

Unlike the first two economic impact payments issued in 2020 — $500 per dependent with the first one and $600 per dependent with the second — where dependents had to be 16 years of age or younger, the broadened qualifications for dependents allow for even more money into families' pockets. Think tank People's Policy Project approximates that 13.5 million more adult dependents will now count toward their households' earnings.

So, what do you do with over $5,000 of essentially "free" money?

David Wells, a certified family wealth advisor, suggests that any family eligible for stimulus money consider letting the windfall of cash sit in their bank account for 30 days before deciding.

"We tend to spend quickly money that we did not mentally budget receiving," Wells adds.

Below, CNBC Select spoke with Wells on his best strategies for how an average family of four should spend their $5,600 stimulus amount. Assuming the family is employed and can afford basic expenses (like food and housing), he suggests considering these three categories when choosing how to spend your family's stimulus money.