Can I get student loans if my parents don't co-sign?

Private student loan lenders are quick to suggest getting a co-signer, especially if a borrower has bad credit or no credit history. Not only can a co-signer help you get approved, but their credit history could get you better loan rates and terms. Being a co-signer is a huge responsibility, however. If a borrower can't pay their debt, the co-signer is on the hook. Not everyone has a parent or other adult willing or able to take on such a financial obligation. Below, CNBC Select explains how you can get a student loan without a co-signer, and reviews the pros and cons of going it alone.

Apply for federal student loans first

Before considering a private loan, you should apply for a federal student loan by filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) form. Undergraduate federal student loans don't require a credit check and neither do direct unsubsidized loans for graduate school. Federal loans tend to offer lower interest rates, especially compared to private loans without a co-signer. They also provide financial protections, such as income-driven repayment plans, deferments for economic hardship and loan forgiveness.

Private student loans without a co-signer

If you've maxed out on federal student aid — and already explored scholarships, grants and financial aid from your school — there are a limited number of private lenders who offer student loans without a co-signer. These loans are rarely eligible for forgiveness or income-driven repayment plans and, if you don't have a positive credit history, the interest you're charged will likely be significantly higher than if you had a co-signer with good credit.



In addition, some lenders require that borrowers be current undergraduate or graduate students within two years of graduation.

Ascent® Funding Learn More Eligible borrowers Qualifying undergraduate juniors and seniors, graduate students

Loan amounts Up to $200,000

Loan terms Range from 5 to 15 years

Loan types Variable and fixed

Borrower protections Deferment and forbearance options available

Co-signer required? No

Offer student loan refinancing? No Terms apply.

Ascent not only offers student loans without a co-signer, but it also considers borrowers who don't have established credit or who don't meet income requirements. In those cases, other factors are weighed — including the applicant's school, program, graduation date, cost of attendance, major, GPA and academic progress.

Funding U Learn More Eligible borrowers Eligible undergraduate borrowers

Loan amounts Up to $20,000 per school year

Loan terms 10 years

Loan types Fixed

Borrower protections Forbearance options available

Co-signer required? No Terms apply.

Funding U also offers education loans without a co-signer. It considers a borrower's school graduation rate, class hours completed, estimated graduation date, academic record, major and employment or internship experience.

Edly Student Loans Learn More Eligible borrowers Qualifying juniors, seniors or graduate students

Loan amounts Up to $25,000 total lifetime borrowing limit

Loan terms 84 months, or 7 years

Loan types Variable

Borrower protections Deferment and forbearance options available; all loans are on income-based repayment

Co-signer required? No Terms apply.

Edly stands out for its income-based repayment terms, which not all private lenders offer. These terms are flexible and adjust based on the borrower's income.

MPOWER Financing® Learn More Eligible borrowers U.S. citizens, international students, DACA recipients, refugees and asylum-seekers who are undergraduate or graduate students

Loan amounts Up to $100,000

Loan terms 10 years

Loan types Fixed

Borrower protections N/A

Co-signer required? No Terms apply.

If you're coming to study in the U.S. from abroad, MPOWER works with borrowers without co-signers, including international students, DACA recipients, asylum-seekers and refugees.

Prodigy Finance Learn More Eligible borrowers Students studying abroad for a master's degree

Loan amounts Dependent on student

Loan terms Range from 7 to 20 years

Loan types Variable

Borrower protections Forbearance options available

Co-signer required? No Terms apply.

If you're going to a foreign country for a master's degree, Prodigy Finance offers loans without a co-signer requirement for programs at more than 400 universities in 18 countries. Plus, Prodigy accepts borrowers with no credit history.

Taking out student loans on your own

There are several benefits and drawbacks to taking out a student loan without a co-signer. Pros You learn how to manage a different form of debt

You're not damaging someone else's credit if you can't pay

Your on-time payments can help you build a positive credit history Cons You'll likely pay a higher interest rate

If you don't make on-time payments, your credit score will take a hit

Bottom line

For those who don't have someone who can co-sign onto a private student loan to help them finance their education, consider private student loans that offer non-cosigned options.

