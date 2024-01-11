Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Can I get student loans if my parents don't co-sign?

There are private lenders out there that offer non-cosigned loans.

thumbnail
Elizabeth Gravier@/in/elizabethgravier@lizgravier_
Share

Private student loan lenders are quick to suggest getting a co-signer, especially if a borrower has bad credit or no credit history. Not only can a co-signer help you get approved, but their credit history could get you better loan rates and terms.

Being a co-signer is a huge responsibility, however. If a borrower can't pay their debt, the co-signer is on the hook. Not everyone has a parent or other adult willing or able to take on such a financial obligation.

Below, CNBC Select explains how you can get a student loan without a co-signer, and reviews the pros and cons of going it alone.

Apply for federal student loans first

Before considering a private loan, you should apply for a federal student loan by filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) form. Undergraduate federal student loans don't require a credit check and neither do direct unsubsidized loans for graduate school.

Federal loans tend to offer lower interest rates, especially compared to private loans without a co-signer. They also provide financial protections, such as income-driven repayment plans, deferments for economic hardship and loan forgiveness.

Private student loans without a co-signer

If you've maxed out on federal student aid — and already explored scholarships, grants and financial aid from your school — there are a limited number of private lenders who offer student loans without a co-signer.

These loans are rarely eligible for forgiveness or income-driven repayment plans and, if you don't have a positive credit history, the interest you're charged will likely be significantly higher than if you had a co-signer with good credit.

In addition, some lenders require that borrowers be current undergraduate or graduate students within two years of graduation.

Ascent® Funding

Learn More

  • Eligible borrowers

    Qualifying undergraduate juniors and seniors, graduate students

  • Loan amounts

    Up to $200,000

  • Loan terms

    Range from 5 to 15 years

  • Loan types

    Variable and fixed

  • Borrower protections

    Deferment and forbearance options available

  • Co-signer required?

    No

  • Offer student loan refinancing?

    No

Terms apply.

Ascent not only offers student loans without a co-signer, but it also considers borrowers who don't have established credit or who don't meet income requirements. In those cases, other factors are weighed — including the applicant's school, program, graduation date, cost of attendance, major, GPA and academic progress.

Funding U

Learn More

  • Eligible borrowers

    Eligible undergraduate borrowers

  • Loan amounts

    Up to $20,000 per school year

  • Loan terms

    10 years

  • Loan types

    Fixed

  • Borrower protections

    Forbearance options available

  • Co-signer required?

    No

Terms apply.

Funding U also offers education loans without a co-signer. It considers a borrower's school graduation rate, class hours completed, estimated graduation date, academic record, major and employment or internship experience.

Edly Student Loans

Learn More

  • Eligible borrowers

    Qualifying juniors, seniors or graduate students

  • Loan amounts

    Up to $25,000 total lifetime borrowing limit

  • Loan terms

    84 months, or 7 years

  • Loan types

    Variable

  • Borrower protections

    Deferment and forbearance options available; all loans are on income-based repayment

  • Co-signer required?

    No

Terms apply.

Edly stands out for its income-based repayment terms, which not all private lenders offer. These terms are flexible and adjust based on the borrower's income.

MPOWER Financing®

Learn More

  • Eligible borrowers

    U.S. citizens, international students, DACA recipients, refugees and asylum-seekers who are undergraduate or graduate students

  • Loan amounts

    Up to $100,000

  • Loan terms

    10 years

  • Loan types

    Fixed

  • Borrower protections

    N/A

  • Co-signer required?

    No

Terms apply.

If you're coming to study in the U.S. from abroad, MPOWER works with borrowers without co-signers, including international students, DACA recipients, asylum-seekers and refugees.

Prodigy Finance

Learn More

  • Eligible borrowers

    Students studying abroad for a master's degree

  • Loan amounts

    Dependent on student

  • Loan terms

    Range from 7 to 20 years

  • Loan types

    Variable

  • Borrower protections

    Forbearance options available

  • Co-signer required?

    No

Terms apply.

If you're going to a foreign country for a master's degree, Prodigy Finance offers loans without a co-signer requirement for programs at more than 400 universities in 18 countries. Plus, Prodigy accepts borrowers with no credit history.

Taking out student loans on your own

There are several benefits and drawbacks to taking out a student loan without a co-signer.

Pros

  • You learn how to manage a different form of debt
  • You're not damaging someone else's credit if you can't pay
  • Your on-time payments can help you build a positive credit history

Cons

  • You'll likely pay a higher interest rate
  • If you don't make on-time payments, your credit score will take a hit

Bottom line

For those who don't have someone who can co-sign onto a private student loan to help them finance their education, consider private student loans that offer non-cosigned options.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every student loan article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of student loan products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best student loan lenders.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
